Timbers2 Decline Head Coach Serge Dinkota's Option, Announce Roster Status

Published on October 13, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 today announced their roster status following the conclusion of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

The club has declined Head Coach Serge Dinkota's option for the 2026 season. In his two years at the helm of T2, Dinkota accumulated 76 points with an overall record of 18-22-16.

Alex Bamford, Nicklas Lund and Daniel Nuñez are all under contract through the 2026 season. Additionally, T2 exercised options on Adolfo Enriquez, Charles Ondo and Noah Santos. Homegrown defender Sawyer Jura will join the first team on an MLS contract beginning in January 2026.

Timbers2 declined Alex Moreno's option. Mataeo Bunbury, Santino Gallardo, Malcolm Johnston and Blake Pope are all out of contract and were released.

T2 finished the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season in 10th place of the Western Conference with a mark of 10-12-6 (38 pts).







