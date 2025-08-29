Timbers Academy Midfielder Eric Izoita Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team Domestic Identity Camp for September
Published on August 29, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers Academy midfielder Eric Izoita was called into the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team today for a September Domestic Identity Camp.
Led by head coach Shaun Tsakiris, the U-19 MNT (2007) will train from Sept. 1-8 at McCurry Park in Fayetteville, Ga., as this group of players starts the path toward qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
Izoita, a member of the Timbers U-18 Academy team, has also been playing with the club's MLS NEXT Pro side Timbers2 this summer, making 16 apperances (10 starts) and contributing one assist.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 29, 2025
- Timbers Academy Midfielder Eric Izoita Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team Domestic Identity Camp for September - Portland Timbers 2
- Sporting KC II Takes on Colorado Rapids 2 at Swope Soccer Village on Sunday - Sporting Kansas City II
- Timbers2 Take on Whitecaps FC 2 in Big Conference Match - Portland Timbers 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for Upcoming Domestic Training Camp - Colorado Rapids 2
- Ariel Lassiter Called up to Costa Rica Men's National Team for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers - Portland Timbers 2
- Sporting KC II Signs Former Tacoma Defiance and Rapids 2 Defender Hal Uderiz to MLS NEXT Pro Professional Contract - Sporting Kansas City II
- Chicago Fire FC II Acquires Swiss Winger Damian Nigg from Grasshopper Club Zürich - Chicago Fire FC II
- Colorado Rapids 2 Hit the Road to Face Sporting KC II in Final Match of August - Colorado Rapids 2
- FC Cincinnati 2 Host Philadelphia Union II on Sunday Night - FC Cincinnati 2
- St Louis CITY2 Takes on Houston Dynamo 2 for the Final Time in the Regular Season - St. Louis City SC 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers 2 Stories
- Timbers Academy Midfielder Eric Izoita Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team Domestic Identity Camp for September
- Timbers2 Take on Whitecaps FC 2 in Big Conference Match
- Ariel Lassiter Called up to Costa Rica Men's National Team for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
- Kevin Kelsy Called up to Venezuelan National Team for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
- Timbers2 Earn 2-1 Victory over Rival Tacoma Defiance