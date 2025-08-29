Timbers Academy Midfielder Eric Izoita Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team Domestic Identity Camp for September

Published on August 29, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers Academy midfielder Eric Izoita was called into the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team today for a September Domestic Identity Camp.

Led by head coach Shaun Tsakiris, the U-19 MNT (2007) will train from Sept. 1-8 at McCurry Park in Fayetteville, Ga., as this group of players starts the path toward qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Izoita, a member of the Timbers U-18 Academy team, has also been playing with the club's MLS NEXT Pro side Timbers2 this summer, making 16 apperances (10 starts) and contributing one assist.







