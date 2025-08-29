Colorado Rapids 2 Hit the Road to Face Sporting KC II in Final Match of August

Published on August 29, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 will hit the road for their third and final matchup of the regular season against Sporting KC II on Sunday, August 31. Kickoff at Children's Mercy Victory Field is set for 11:00 a.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

The season series between these two sides has favored Colorado with Rapids 2 earning six points across the first two matches. In the first game against SKCII in April, first team players Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Micheal Edwards and Alex Harris led the scoring efforts to capture a 3-0 win at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. The team also earned its second clean sheet with Zackory Campagnolo in goal.

The second matchup saw Colorado record a 4-1 victory on the road with Sydney Wathuta, Mamadou Billo Diop, Rogelio Garcia and Daouda Amadou all contributing to the Rapids' goal scoring on the night.

As it stands, Rapids 2 sits in third place in the Western Conference with 42 points while Sporting KC II sits at the bottom of the conference with 11 points. Colorado continues to fight for a spot in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs as the season comes to an end, but unfortunately for Kansas City, the team's post-season hopes have come to an end having been eliminated from playoff contention last week.

Colorado currently boasts a seven-match unbeaten streak with their most recent win coming against Timbers2 last Wednesday. The 1-0 win came as the result of another Wathuta goal, bringing his season total to six goals. The forward is the second-highest goal scorer on the team behind Diop who has put up 12 goals so far this season.

The seven-match unbeaten streak is the second longest run in Rapids 2 history. During the 2023 season, Rapids 2 went 12 matches unbeaten, setting a league record at the time. The current record belongs to St. Louis CITY2 who is amid a 14-game win streak that dates back to May of this year.







