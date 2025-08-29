Timbers2 Take on Whitecaps FC 2 in Big Conference Match

Published on August 29, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







In a tightly contested playoff race, Timbers2 heads to Canada to take on rival Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday; kickoff is 4 p.m. (Pacific).

Timbers2, just three points out of a playoff spot, travel to Canada Sunday to battle rival Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday afternoon at Swangard Stadium; kickoff is 4 p.m. (Pacific).

How to watch

Watch Sunday's match live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

MLS NEXT Pro Standings

The Storyline

The playoff chase in MLS NEXT Pro's Western Conference is tight, and Sunday's match features two of six teams looking to jump above or stay just above the playoff line.

Timbers2 (7-10-5, 28pts) picked up three critical points last week in a 2-1 victory over rival Tacoma Defiance at Providence Park. Noah Santos delivered his second goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season to aid in T2's win. The team has six matches remaining in the regular season to try and secure one of seven remaining playoff spots in the West.

Kyle Linhares departs T2, joins San Antonio FC

Sunday marks the third and final regular-season matchup between the Northwest rivals in 2025. Timbers2 earned a 1-1 draw on the road early in the season, and then a 1-0 victory against Whitecaps FC 2 at home in May.

Whitecaps FC 2 (8-10-4, 31pts) enters the weekend in seventh place in the West, and recently picked up a 3-1 win over LAFC 2 on Aug. 21, with Caps 2 exploding for three first-half goals. Nelson Pierre leads the team with 11 goals in 17 games this season, while Jackson Castro ranks third among league leaders with 58 key passes.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.