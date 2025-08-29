Colorado Rapids 2 Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for Upcoming Domestic Training Camp
Published on August 29, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Goalkeeper Zack Campagnolo has been called up to the U.S. Under-19 Men's National Team for its domestic training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia, from September 1-8.
At the international level, Campagnolo most recently featured in a pair of matches for the nation's U-18 group in June 2025 for the UEFA Friendship Cup, where they won both matches. The goalkeeper has accumulated appearances across multiple youth levels, including two with the U-18s, one with the U-17s, four with the U-16s, and three with the U-15s. He has also been called up to each of those sides for training camps over the past three years. He made his international debut with the U-15s at the 2022 Torneo delle Nazioni in Italy, where he played against Slovenia, Italy, and Portugal, earning Man of the Match honors for his performance against Italy.
At the club level, Campagnolo has made a career high 12 appearances for Rapids 2 in 2025, posting three clean sheets. He also earned a short-term call-up to the Rapids' first team in April. Over the course of his professional career, Campagnolo has made 21 appearances at the MLS NEXT Pro level with Rapids 2.
The goalkeeper signed his first professional contract with Rapids 2 on March 18 of this year. At the conclusion of the two-year contract, Campagnolo will join the first team as a Homegrown player with a contract through 2028 with club options for 2029 and 2030.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 29, 2025
- Sporting KC II Takes on Colorado Rapids 2 at Swope Soccer Village on Sunday - Sporting Kansas City II
- Timbers2 Take on Whitecaps FC 2 in Big Conference Match - Portland Timbers 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for Upcoming Domestic Training Camp - Colorado Rapids 2
- Ariel Lassiter Called up to Costa Rica Men's National Team for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers - Portland Timbers 2
- Sporting KC II Signs Former Tacoma Defiance and Rapids 2 Defender Hal Uderiz to MLS NEXT Pro Professional Contract - Sporting Kansas City II
- Chicago Fire FC II Acquires Swiss Winger Damian Nigg from Grasshopper Club Zürich - Chicago Fire FC II
- Colorado Rapids 2 Hit the Road to Face Sporting KC II in Final Match of August - Colorado Rapids 2
- FC Cincinnati 2 Host Philadelphia Union II on Sunday Night - FC Cincinnati 2
- St Louis CITY2 Takes on Houston Dynamo 2 for the Final Time in the Regular Season - St. Louis City SC 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids 2 Stories
- Colorado Rapids 2 Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for Upcoming Domestic Training Camp
- Colorado Rapids 2 Hit the Road to Face Sporting KC II in Final Match of August
- Rapids 2 Extend Unbeaten Streak to Seven with 1-0 Win over Portland Timbers2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Look to Continue Unbeaten Streak in Home Match against Portland Timbers2
- Mamadou Billo Diop Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 23