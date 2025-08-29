Colorado Rapids 2 Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for Upcoming Domestic Training Camp

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Goalkeeper Zack Campagnolo has been called up to the U.S. Under-19 Men's National Team for its domestic training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia, from September 1-8.

At the international level, Campagnolo most recently featured in a pair of matches for the nation's U-18 group in June 2025 for the UEFA Friendship Cup, where they won both matches. The goalkeeper has accumulated appearances across multiple youth levels, including two with the U-18s, one with the U-17s, four with the U-16s, and three with the U-15s. He has also been called up to each of those sides for training camps over the past three years. He made his international debut with the U-15s at the 2022 Torneo delle Nazioni in Italy, where he played against Slovenia, Italy, and Portugal, earning Man of the Match honors for his performance against Italy.

At the club level, Campagnolo has made a career high 12 appearances for Rapids 2 in 2025, posting three clean sheets. He also earned a short-term call-up to the Rapids' first team in April. Over the course of his professional career, Campagnolo has made 21 appearances at the MLS NEXT Pro level with Rapids 2.

The goalkeeper signed his first professional contract with Rapids 2 on March 18 of this year. At the conclusion of the two-year contract, Campagnolo will join the first team as a Homegrown player with a contract through 2028 with club options for 2029 and 2030.







