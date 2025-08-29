Sporting KC II Signs Former Tacoma Defiance and Rapids 2 Defender Hal Uderiz to MLS NEXT Pro Professional Contract

Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed 25-year-old defender Hal Uderitz to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract ahead of Sunday's game against Colorado Rapids 2.

Uderitz, a Seattle University alumnus and 2022 Seattle Sounders MLS SuperDraft selection, joins Sporting KC II after accumulating 27 MLS NEXT Pro appearances with both the Tacoma Defiance and Rapids 2. The defender joins his brother Beckham Uderitz for the tail end of SKC II's 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Sporting KC II 2025 Roster - as of Friday, August 29

(Players signed to MLS NEXT Pro professional contracts)

Goalkeepers (1): Jacob Molinaro

Defenders (3): Nati Clarke, Pierre Lurot, Anthony Samways, Hal Uderitz

Midfielders (7): Bryan Arellano, Shane Donovan, Blaine Mabie, Johann Ortiz, Gael Quintero, Cielo Tschantret, Beckham Uderitz

Forwards (3): Medgy Alexandre, Maouloune Goumballe, David Zavala

The son of former Kansas City Wizards midfielder Scott Uderitz, Hal was selected 76th overall in the 2022 SuperDraft by the Seattle Sounders after a successful, four-year career with the Seattle University Redhawks. From 2018-2022, Uderitz logged 71 appearances, notching 13 goals and nine assists. He was named to the 2018 WAC All-Freshman team as well as the 2021 WAC All-Tournament Team and All-Far West Region Second Team. In MLS NEXT Pro, the 6-3 centerback has started 24 of 27 appearances, adding four goals and an assist. In 2023, he made two appearances against SKC II as a member of the Defiance, captaining the squad on June 15 at Rock Chalk Park.

Led by Ike Opara, Sporting KC II will host Uderitz's former club, Colorado Rapids 2, on Sunday at Children's Mercy Victory Field. The game will kick off at 12 p.m. CT, can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com and tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com.

Hal Uderitz

Defender

Birthdate: 09/16/1999 (25 years old)

Height: 6-3

Weight: 185 lbs.

Birthplace: Kansas City, Missouri

Hometown: Snohomish, WA

Citizenship: American









