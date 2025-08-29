St Louis CITY2 Takes on Houston Dynamo 2 for the Final Time in the Regular Season

St Louis CITY2 squares off against Houston Dynamo 2 for the final time this season away at SaberCats Stadium on Sunday, August 31 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed live on mlsnextpro.com.

It took a 3-0 win last weekend for CITY2 to pick up their eighth shutout of the season and add to their fourteen-match unbeaten streak. The match saw Miguel Perez score his first professional brace while CITY2 got help from a Kansas City own goal to earn the three points on the night.

Perez's two goal tally were his seventh and eighth goals of the season, moving him to second on the team in goals scored. Brendan McSorley picked up his seventh assist of the season while Matteo Kidd earned his third assist of the year. Goalkeeper Lucas McPartlin made his professional debut with the start and earned his first professional shutout.

Sunday night saw CITY2 match their goal tally from the 2024 season (53). The team is two points away from matching their points total from last year (56) and is one win away from tying their win total from 2024 (17). Additionally, the squad has surpassed their assists total from last year (28), posting 32 assists in 2025.

CITY2 and Houston have played each other twice this year, with CITY2 having the upper hand with a 3-1 win in May, and a 1-0 win in June. Their first meeting saw Emil Jääskeläinen, Brendan McSorley, and Miguel Perez score, while Jääskeläinen scored the lone goal in their second meeting.

Houston Dynamo 2 sit in 11th place in the Western Conference but are three points out of a playoff spot. In August, the Dynamo 2 earned their only win of the month in a 3-1 defeat over Sporting Kansas City II. At SaberCats Stadium, Houston posts a 5-4-2 record.







