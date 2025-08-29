Chicago Fire FC II Acquires Swiss Winger Damian Nigg from Grasshopper Club Zürich

Published on August 29, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II today announced it has signed Swiss winger Damian Nigg (pronounced: DAH-mee-ahn NEECK) to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2026, with a Club option for 2027. Financial details were not disclosed.

"Damian is somebody who has played with the Swiss youth national teams and has already played first team football in Switzerland," said Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Gregg Broughton. "We are excited for the opportunity to work with him in our second team environment and hopefully give him the chance to progress towards our first team."

Nigg, 20, joins Chicago Fire II following five seasons across various levels of the Grasshopper Club youth system. The winger scored 26 goals in 106 appearances across all competitions for the Swiss giants, including the 1. Liga Classic and the Schweizer Cup. Most recently, he recorded five goals in 25 league matches for the Grasshopper Club U-21 side that finished atop the 1. Liga Classic group 2.

The midfielder appeared in three matches for Grasshopper Club's senior side in the 2023/24 regular season. He has also represented the Switzerland National Team across various youth levels, tallying one goal in 14 caps for his country.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC II signs winger Damian Nigg to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2027 season.

Name: Damian Nigg (pronounced: DAH-mee-ahn NEECK)

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 168 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 12, 2005 (20)

Hometown: Bellinzona, Switzerland

Birthplace: Bellinzona, Switzerland

Citizenship: Switzerland

Previous Club: Grasshopper Club Zürich







