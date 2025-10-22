Chicago Fire FC II to Face New York Red Bulls II on the Road in 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II and MLS NEXT Pro today announced that Chicago Fire II will travel to face New York Red Bulls II in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference semifinals. Scheduled to take place on Sunday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. CT at MSU Soccer Park in Montclair, N.J, the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass.

Chicago advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals on the strength of an 86th minute goal by 2024 league MVP David Poreba in Saturday's quarterfinal match at New England Revolution II on Sunday, Oct. 19. It's the second straight year that Chicago advances to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, following a 5-4 penalty shootout victory against Orlando City B in 2024.

Against New England, 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot winner Jason Shokalook connected a pass to Dylan Borso on the right flank. Borso carried the ball up to the touchline before sending a cross to the far post, where Poreba headed it down, under the New England goalkeeper and into the back of the net. On the other end, Chicago Fire Academy goalkeeper David Molenda made three saves and kept his goal intact in his postseason debut.

Chicago Fire II (12-9-7-5, 48 points) clinched a berth in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with a 2-1 comeback victory against FC Cincinnati 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at SeatGeek Stadium. Chicago went down in the 59th minute of the game, but Poreba, who returned to the field for the first time since sustaining an ACL injuring in preseason earlier this year, spurred the comeback with an equalizing goal with three minutes left in the match.







