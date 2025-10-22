Philadelphia Union II to Host Huntsville City FC in MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinal
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II will host Huntsville City FC in the second round of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs on Saturday, October 25 at Subaru Park. The Eastern Conference Semifinal kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets can be purchased HERE.
Union II advanced to the Semifinals after defeating FC Cincinnati 2 by a score of 2-1, with forward Stas Korzeniowski scoring both goals. The sides met once earlier this year, playing to a 2-2 draw on March 28 in Huntsville, where the hosts earned the extra shootout point. Union II's goals in that match came from forward Sal Olivas and midfielder Cavan Sullivan.
Union II are one of only two clubs to qualify for the postseason in all four years of MLS NEXT Pro history, following a record-setting regular season. The team tied its club record for wins (15), ranking second-most in the league, while setting new marks for goals scored (64), goals allowed (34), and goal differential (+30)-the highest in MLS NEXT Pro this season. Eighteen different players scored for Union II in 2025, led by forwards Malik Jakupovic and Stas Korzeniowski with eight goals each.
The Conference Finals (weekend of October 31) and MLS NEXT Pro Cup (weekend of November 7) will follow a traditional bracket style, after the first two rounds' matchups were determined by the League's Pick-Your-Opponent format.
