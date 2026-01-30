Philadelphia Union II Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on January 30, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II today announced their 2026 preseason schedule. Preparing for their fifth season in MLS NEXT Pro, the team will begin full-team training in-market before departing for Clearwater, Fla. on February 4. During their training camp, Union II will play in four scheduled friendlies.

Union II will compete in four preseason friendlies, including two closed-door matches. The team will open its preseason slate at home in Chester, Pa., hosting USL Championship side Loudoun United FC in a closed-door match on Friday, January 30 at 1:00 p.m. ET at WSFS Bank Sportsplex Fieldhouse. Union II will then travel to Clearwater, Fla., where they will face Stetson University on Friday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET and USL Championship side Rhode Island FC on Wednesday, February 12 at 4:00 p.m. ET at IMG Academy. The club will conclude its preseason schedule back in Chester, Pa., with a closed-door matchup against USL League One side New York Cosmos on Friday, February 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Below is Union II's 2026 preseason schedule*:

Date* Event

Jan. 30, 1:00 p.m. ET Friendly vs. Loudoun United FC (USL Championship)

Feb. 4 Team Departs for Clearwater, Fla.

Feb. 6, 7:00 p.m. ET Friendly vs. Stetson University (NCAA Division I)

Feb. 12, 4:00 p.m. ET Friendly vs. Rhode Island FC (USL Championship)

Feb. 13 Team returns to Chester, PA for in-market training

Feb. 21, 3:00 p.m. ET Friendly vs. New York Cosmos (USL League One)

*Dates and times are subject to change







