TFC II Acquire Canadian Winger Damar Dixon on Loan
Published on January 30, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
Toronto FC II today announced that the club has acquired winger Damar Dixon on loan through June 2026 from Italian club Frosinone Calcio. Dixon will be added to the club's MLS NEXT Pro roster pending league and federation approval and the receipt of the International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
"We are excited for the opportunity to support Damar's development," said Toronto FC Technical Director Sean Rubio. "As a young player originally from our community who has experience playing abroad, we can facilitate Damar's growth on and off the field while he helps us achieve our collective goals this season."
Dixon, 21, joined Italian club Frosinone in July 2023, recording 13 goals and two assists in 37 combined appearances for Frosinone Primavera across two seasons (2023-24, 2024-25). The winger signed a First Team contract with Frosinone Calcio of the Serie B (Italy, Second Division) in July 2025 and made his club debut as a substitute in a Coppa Italia match against Cagliari on September 23, 2025. He was also named to the matchday roster for eight matches during the 2025-26 Serie B season. The Scarborough, Ontario native originally moved to Europe to join ASD Cartigliano in September 2022, scoring four goals in 20 appearances during the 2022-23 Serie D season. Prior to his time in Italy, Dixon represented Unionville Milliken SC and Toronto Falcons in League1 Ontario action and spent five years playing youth soccer with Toronto International Youth Futbol Club.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II sign winger Damar Dixon on loan until June 30, 2026, from Frosinone Calcio.
DAMAR DIXON
Position: Forward
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 170 lbs.
Birthdate: May 3, 2004 (Age - 21)
Hometown: Scarborough, Ontario
Nationality: Canadian
Last Club: Frosinone Calcio
