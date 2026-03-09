New England Revolution II and Toronto FC II End Deadlocked, Revs Claim Bonus Point

Published on March 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II (0W-1L-1T, 1 point) and New England Revolution II (0W-0L-2T, 4 points) played out a goalless draw at Beirne Stadium, before the hosts claimed the extra point with a 7-6 MLS NEXT Pro shootout result on Sunday evening.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made three changes from his season-opening starting XI against Philadelphia Union II with Luca Costabile, Tim Fortier and Joshua Nugent coming in for Edwin Omoregbe, Micah Chisholm and Shyon Pinnock.

Following an evenly contested, goalless first half in Rhode Island, the Sunday evening match sprung to life after the interval as both sides exchange goalscoring opportunities. Josh Nugent came closest to opening the scoring for the Young Reds from close-range before making way for Jahmarie Nolan in the 63rd minute. Nolan, who recently starred for Jamaica at the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers, appeared off the bench to make his first appearance of the 2026 campaign.

TFC II goalkeeper Zakaria Nakhly recorded six saves between the sticks, building on a five-save performance in his Young Reds debut against Philadelphia Union II last weekend. The Canadian-Moroccan shot-stopper was alert throughout and on hand to produce an outstretched stop to deny Allan Oyirwoth a stoppage-time winner from distance for the hosts.

With the contest scoreless at the final whistle, the two Eastern Conference clubs headed to an MLS NEXT Pro shootout, where New England Revolution II claimed the extra point with a 7-6 victory.

Toronto FC II visit Columbus Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro action next on Sunday, March 15. Kick-off from ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Shootout Summary:

NE -  Jayden Da - miss (0:0) 

TOR -  Elias Khodri - goal (0:1) NE -  Judah Siqueira - goal (1:1)  TOR -  Fletcher Bank - goal (1:2)

NE -  Allan Oyirwoth - goal (2:2) 

TOR -  Jahmarie Nolan - goal (2:3)

NE -  Jake Shannon - goal (3:3) 

TOR -  Reid Fisher - miss (3:3)

NE -  Damario McIntosh - goal (4:3) 

TOR -  Jackson Gilman - goal (4:4)

NE -  Cristiano Oliveira - goal (5:4) 

TOR -  Tim Fortier - goal (5:5)

NE -  Myles Morgan - goal (6:5) 

TOR -  Micah Chisholm - goal (6:6)

NE -  Makai Wells - goal (7:6) 

TOR -  Stefan Kapor - miss (7:6)

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Bryce Boneau 33' (caution)  

NE - Chris Mbaï-Assem 54' (caution)  

NE - Javaun Mussenden 60' (caution)  

TOR - Tim Fortier 76' (caution)

TOR - Edwin Omoregbe 79' (caution) 

Lineups:

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - JD Gunn (C); Damario McIntosh, Jake Shannon, Chris Mbaï-Assem, Schinieder Mimy; Cristiano Oliveira, Javaun Mussenden (Makai Wells 63'), Allan Oyirwoth; Judah Siqueira, Myles Morgan, Jayden Da

Substitutes Not Used: Max Weinstein, Matthew Tibbetts, Aarin Prajapati, Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Levi Katsell, Cristiano Carlos, Grant Emerhi

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Jackson Gilman, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor, Luca Costabile (Micah Chisholm 85'); Damar Dixon (Shyon Pinnock 85'), Tim Fortier, Bryce Boneau (C) (Edwin Omoregbe 63'), Fletcher Bank; Elias Khodri, Joshua Nugent (Jahmarie Nolan 63')

Substitutes Not Used: Chris Kalongo, Daniel Stampatori, Dékwon Barrow, Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Tristan Blyth

MEDIA NOTES

Luca Costabile started his first match for Toronto FC II.

Goalkeeper Zakaria Nakhly recorded his first clean sheet for TFC II and the club's first of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Nakhly also recorded a season-high six saves for the Young Reds.







