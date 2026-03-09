Real Monarchs Dominate Sporting KC II 5-0 in First Road Win of 2026

LAWRENCE, Kansas - Real Monarchs (1-0-1, 5 pts, 3rd West) earned a dominant 5-0 victory on the road over Sporting Kansas City II (0-2-0, 0 pts, 14th West) in its first away match of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. The result marked the first 5-0 road win in the club history, as the Monarchs' previous two victories by that scoreline came at home during the 2019 season. Prior to Sunday's match, the Monarchs' largest road wins were 4-0 victories, most recently defeating Houston Dynamo 2 last season and LA Galaxy II prior in 2018.

Real Monarchs Head Coach Mark Lowry fielded a slightly adjusted lineup from the team's previous shootout victory over North Texas SC, introducing three changes to the starting XI. The trio composed of midfielders Izzy Amparo and Antonio Riquelme along with forward Marcos Zambrano all made their first starts of the 2026 season.

The visitors opened the match with an aggressive approach, pressing forward early in search of the opening goal. Sporting KC II threatened first in the 10th minute, but goalkeeper Max Kerkvliet came up with a big save to keep the match level. The Monarchs responded moments later in the 15th minute when Omar Marquez unleashed a shot from outside the 18-yard box, forcing the Sporting KC II goalkeeper to make a save and push the ball out for a corner.

The breakthrough came just minutes later. In the 18th minute, Sporting KC II goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro misplayed a clearance that fell to Zambrano outside the box. The USYNT forward wasted no time, striking a long-range effort over the keeper to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead and record his first goal of the 2026 season. Since being acquired by Real Salt Lake in July of 2025, Zambrano has recorded seven goals in ten matches with Real Monarchs.

The Monarchs continued to apply pressure and doubled its advantage in the 26th minute. After Sporting KC II goalkeeper produced a strong initial save, the rebound fell directly to left wing back Rubén Mesalles, who calmly slotted the ball into the net to make it 2-0 and open his 2026 scoring account.

Sporting KC II looked to respond late in the half, earning a dangerous free kick in the 37th minute. Kerkvliet once again stepped up for the Monarchs, diving low to make an impressive save and preserve the two-goal lead.

Nearly adding a third goal in first half stoppage time, Marquez struck a powerful effort from outside the 18-yard box that rattled off the crossbar, narrowly missing the target.

Real Monarchs entered halftime with confidence and momentum, holding a 2-0 advantage after a strong first-half performance on the road.

Real Monarchs returned to the pitch in the second half with the same attacking intensity that defined the opening 45 minutes. In the 54th minute, Gio Villa earned a penalty after dribbling past the Sporting Kansas City II goalkeeper, who swept Villa's feet to bring him down inside the box. Zambrano stepped up confidently and fired a powerful strike into the middle of the net, completing his brace and extending the Monarchs' advantage to 3-0 in the 56th minute.

The visitors continued to control the tempo, adding another goal in the 71st minute. Chilean midfielder Riquelme combined with Lineker Rodríguez on a quick one-two just outside the penalty area before unleashing a powerful strike that clipped the crossbar and found the back of the net. The goal marked Riquelme's first of the 2026 season and stretched the Monarchs' lead to 4-0.

Momentum remained firmly in favor of the visitors just minutes later. In the 76th minute, Tyler Wolff delivered a dangerous ball across the face of goal where Owen Anderson was perfectly positioned to calmly finish and push the Monarchs' lead to 5-0.

Sporting Kansas City II pushed forward late in search of a consolation goal, but the Monarchs' defense remained organized whilst goalkeeper Kerkvliet continued his strong performance between the posts. The back line held firm to secure the clean sheet and cap off a dominant road performance.

With its first away match of the 2026 season in the books, Real Monarchs now return home to Herriman to face LAFC 2 on Sunday, March 15 at Zions Bank Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MT.

SKC 0: 5 SLC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC - Marcos Zambrano (Unassisted) 18': In the 18th minute, Sporting KC II goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro misplayed a clearance that fell to Marcos Zambrano outside the 18-yard box. The forward quickly capitalized, striking a long-range effort over the keeper to give the Monarchs the lead and record his first goal of the 2026 season.

SLC - Rubén Mesalles (Unassisted) 26': In the 26th minute, the Sporting KC II goalkeeper produced a strong save, the rebound falling directly to left back Mesalles. The defender calmly finished the loose ball to double the Monarchs' lead at 2-0 and record his first goal of the 2026 season.

SLC - Marcos Zambrano (Penalty) 56': In the 54th minute, Gio Villa earned a penalty after dribbling past the Sporting KC II goalkeeper, who swept Villa's feet to bring him down inside the box. Marcos Zambrano stepped up to the spot and fired a powerful strike past the goalkeeper to the middle of the net, securing his brace and extending the Monarchs' lead to 3-0.

SLC - Antonio Riquelme (Lineker Rodríguez) 71': In the 70th minute, Chilean midfielder Riquelme combined with Rodríguez on a quick one-two at the top of the box. Riquelme then unleashed a powerful strike from just outside the 18-yard box that clipped the crossbar and found the back of the net, leaving the Sporting Kansas City II goalkeeper with no chance.

SLC - Owen Anderson (Tyler Wolff) 76': In the 76th minute, Tyler Wolff delivered a dangerous ball across the face of goal, where Owen Anderson was waiting to calmly finish and slot the ball into the net.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (5-3-2): Max Kerkvliet; Ruben Mesalles, Luis Rivera (Felix Ewald 74'), Gio Calderon © (Wes Charpie 46'), Michael Wentzel, Gio Villa; Izzy Amparo, Omar Marquez (Liam O'Gara 81'), Antonio Riquelme (Tyler Wolff 77'); Lineker Rodriguez, Marcos Zambrano (Owen Anderson 62')

Subs not used: Lionel Djiro, Trace Alphin, Loic Adjalala

Sporting KC ll (4-3-3): Jacob Molinaro; Luca Antongirolami, Mitch Ferguson, Pierre Lurot ©, Jack Francka; Cielo Tschantret, Kwaku Agyabeng (Carter Derksen 62'), Zamir Loyo Reynaga (Johann Ortiz 63'); Missael Rodriguez (Tomiwa Adewumi 74'), Taylor Calheira (Kashan Hines 62'), Shance Donovan

Subs not used: Tomiwa Adewumi, Gael Quintero, Nate Young, Kael Taylor, Zane Wantland, Makhi Francis

Stats Summary: SKC / SLC

Shots: 10 / 16

Shots on Goal: 3 / 9

Saves: 4 / 3

Corner Kicks: 3 / 4

Fouls: 16 / 10

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SKC: Luca Antongirolami (Yellow Card, 47')

SKC: Johann Ortiz (Yellow Card, 86')







