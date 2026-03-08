Union II remains unbeaten

Published on March 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II secured their second victory of the season against FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday afternoon at Subaru Park. Defender Finn Sundstrom found the back of the net in the 37th minute, netting the game-winning goal. Goalkeeper George Marks registered his second consecutive shutout.

Philadelphia Union II (1) - FC Cincinnati 2 (0)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, March 8, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Rodrigo Albuquerque

AR1: Jeremy Smith

AR2: Andrew Stefanick

4TH: Marie Durr

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Finn Sundstrom (Ferreira) 37'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CIN - Nathan Gray (caution) 3'

CIN - Matt Miazga (caution) 8'

CIN - Ayoub Lajhar (caution) 45'+1

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: George Marks, Rafael Uzcategui (C), Finn Sundstrom, Jordan Griffin (Kaiden Moore 56'), Oliver Pratt, Oscar Benitez Cobo, Isaiah Mendoza (Nehan Hasan 69'), Kellan LeBlanc (John Ruf 81'), Willyam Ferreira (Matheus De Paula 69'), Malik Jakupovic, Sal Olivas.

Substitutes not used: Theo Reed, Andrew Craig, Lennon Harrington, Alex Smith.

FC Cincinnati 2: Bryan Dowd,Matt Miazga (C) (William Kuisel 45'), Michael Sullivan, Andrei Chirila, Nathan Gray (Santiago Sanchez 45'), Jack Mize (Charles Holmes 61'), Noah Gassan, Stefan Chirila, Ademar Chavez (Leonardo Orejarena 61'), Deiver Mosquera (Dilan Hurtado Hinestroza 45'), Ayoub Lajhar.

Substitutes not used: Mathias Vazquez, Yair Ramos Perez, Luke Broz.

TEAM NOTES

Defender Finn Sundstrom scored his first goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

Midfielder Willyam Ferreira registered his first assist of the season.

Goalkeeper George Marks registered his second consecutive clean sheet of the season.

Philadelphia Union II will host CT United FC on Sunday, March 15 (3:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).







