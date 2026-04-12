Union II jump to second place in Eastern Conference

Published on April 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II defeated Carolina Core FC, 4-1, at Subaru Park on Sunday afternoon. Homegrown forward Malik Jakupovic opened the scoring in the 20th minute, before forward Stas Korzeniowski netted a brace with goals in the 25th and 30th minute to give Union II a 3-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, captain Rafael Uzcátegui added a fourth goal in the 63rd minute to secure all three points at home.

Philadelphia Union II travel to York Lions Stadium to face Toronto FC II on Friday, April 17th (7:00pm ET / OneFootball).

Philadelphia Union II (4) - Carolina Core FC (1)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, April 12, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Izlen Peksenar

AR1: Jessica Carnevale

AR2: Ariel Raban

4TH: Nick Karnovsky

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Malik Jakupovic (LeBlanc, Uzcátegui) 20'

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (unassisted) 25'

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (unassisted) 30'

PHI - Rafael Uzcátegui (Gladstone) 63'

CCFC - Arnaud Tattevin (Raimbult) 77'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CCFC - Charles Orbaugh (caution) 12'

PHI - Matheus De Paula (caution) 32'

CCFC - Thomas Raimbault (caution) 33'

CCFC - Jair Caiza (caution) 51'

CCFC - Msunguchi Alenga (caution) 68'

CCFC - Arnaud Tattevin (caution) 75'

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (caution) 87'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick, Giovanny Sequera, Jordan Griddin (Nehan Hasan 72'), Rafael Uzcátegui, Finn Sundstrom, Kellan LeBlanc (Lennon Harrington 80'), Mamoutou Berthé (Óscar Benítez Cobo 66'), Matheus De Paula, Tyler Gladstone (Andrew Craig 72'), Stas Korzeniowski, Malik Jakupovic.

Substitutes not used: Pierce Holbrook, Isaiah Mendoza, John Ruf, Oliver Pratt.

Carolina Core FC: Nicholas Holliday, Nolan Evers, Tim Zeegers, Jair Caiza (Dominique Colon 81'), Charles Orbaugh (Santiago Yepes 47'), Ricardo Montenegro, Thomas Raimbault, Mehdi Zerkane (Msunguchi Alenga 67'), David Díaz (Arnaud Tattevin 47'), Anthony Sumo Jr., Dyllan John (Nelson Martínez 67').

Substitutes not used: Trevor Jackson, Jesus Ibarra, Mohamed Diakite, Nathan Brown.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Stas Korzeniowski recorded a brace, scoring his first two MLS NEXT Pro goals.

Captain Rafael Uzcátegui scored his first goal of the season.

Midfielder Tyler Gladstone made his MLS NEXT Pro debut, registering his first assist.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 12, 2026

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