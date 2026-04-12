Union II jump to second place in Eastern Conference
Published on April 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II defeated Carolina Core FC, 4-1, at Subaru Park on Sunday afternoon. Homegrown forward Malik Jakupovic opened the scoring in the 20th minute, before forward Stas Korzeniowski netted a brace with goals in the 25th and 30th minute to give Union II a 3-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, captain Rafael Uzcátegui added a fourth goal in the 63rd minute to secure all three points at home.
Philadelphia Union II travel to York Lions Stadium to face Toronto FC II on Friday, April 17th (7:00pm ET / OneFootball).
Philadelphia Union II (4) - Carolina Core FC (1)
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Sunday, April 12, 2026
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Izlen Peksenar
AR1: Jessica Carnevale
AR2: Ariel Raban
4TH: Nick Karnovsky
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Malik Jakupovic (LeBlanc, Uzcátegui) 20'
PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (unassisted) 25'
PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (unassisted) 30'
PHI - Rafael Uzcátegui (Gladstone) 63'
CCFC - Arnaud Tattevin (Raimbult) 77'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
CCFC - Charles Orbaugh (caution) 12'
PHI - Matheus De Paula (caution) 32'
CCFC - Thomas Raimbault (caution) 33'
CCFC - Jair Caiza (caution) 51'
CCFC - Msunguchi Alenga (caution) 68'
CCFC - Arnaud Tattevin (caution) 75'
PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (caution) 87'
LINEUP
Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick, Giovanny Sequera, Jordan Griddin (Nehan Hasan 72'), Rafael Uzcátegui, Finn Sundstrom, Kellan LeBlanc (Lennon Harrington 80'), Mamoutou Berthé (Óscar Benítez Cobo 66'), Matheus De Paula, Tyler Gladstone (Andrew Craig 72'), Stas Korzeniowski, Malik Jakupovic.
Substitutes not used: Pierce Holbrook, Isaiah Mendoza, John Ruf, Oliver Pratt.
Carolina Core FC: Nicholas Holliday, Nolan Evers, Tim Zeegers, Jair Caiza (Dominique Colon 81'), Charles Orbaugh (Santiago Yepes 47'), Ricardo Montenegro, Thomas Raimbault, Mehdi Zerkane (Msunguchi Alenga 67'), David Díaz (Arnaud Tattevin 47'), Anthony Sumo Jr., Dyllan John (Nelson Martínez 67').
Substitutes not used: Trevor Jackson, Jesus Ibarra, Mohamed Diakite, Nathan Brown.
TEAM NOTES
Forward Stas Korzeniowski recorded a brace, scoring his first two MLS NEXT Pro goals.
Captain Rafael Uzcátegui scored his first goal of the season.
Midfielder Tyler Gladstone made his MLS NEXT Pro debut, registering his first assist.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 12, 2026
- Union II jump to second place in Eastern Conference - Philadelphia Union II
- Toronto FC II and Crown Legacy FC Draw 3-3 - Toronto FC II
- Toronto FC II (3) - Crown Legacy FC (3) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Young Reds Set for Home Debut After Promising Road Start - Toronto FC II
- FC Cincinnati 2 Return to MLS NEXT Pro Action against New York City FC II - FC Cincinnati 2
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