Philadelphia Union II Sign Mamoutou Berthé

Published on March 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II today announced that the club has signed midfielder Mamoutou Berthé to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. The 19-year-old Mali-born midfielder will be added to Union II's active roster pending registration with U.S. Soccer.

"We're excited to welcome Mamoutou to the Union II family," said Ryan Richter, Union II Head Coach. "He's a competitive, athletic and aggressive midfielder with a strong soccer IQ. We're looking forward to helping him continue to develop his game in our environment while preparing him for the next level."

Berthé developed at Africa Foot, one of the top academies in Africa. From 2023-2025, he made 54 appearances across all competitions for US Bougouba in the Malian Première Division. Internationally, he has represented Mali at the U20 and U23 levels.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II sign midfielder Mamoutou Berthé to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on March 15, 2026.

Name: Mamoutou Berthé

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'0"

Born: December 31, 2006

Birthplace: Bamako, Mali

Hometown: Bamako, Mali

Citizenship: Mali







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 15, 2026

Philadelphia Union II Sign Mamoutou Berthé - Philadelphia Union II

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