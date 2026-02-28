Philadelphia Union II Exercise Option for Defender Rafael Uzcátegui

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that the club has exercised the contract option for defender Rafael Uzcátegui, securing him for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

"Rafael has been an important part of our backline and has shown steady growth within our environment," said Philadelphia Union II Head Coach, Ryan Richter. "His consistency and understanding of our defensive principles have helped set the standard for our group, and we look forward to seeing him continue to build on that foundation."

In 2025, Uzcátegui started and appeared in 26 MLS NEXT Pro matches, playing a key role in Union II conceding the second fewest goals in the league (34). He also appeared in all three of Union II's MLS NEXT Pro Playoff matches, including the Eastern Conference Final.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II exercise the option for defender Rafael Uzcátegui on February 28, 2026.







