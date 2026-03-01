Philadelphia Union II (1) - Toronto FC II (0) Postgame Summary

Published on February 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

PHI - Malik Jakupovic 8'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

PHI - Malik Jakupovic 26' (caution)

PHI - John Ruf 35' (caution)

PHI - Willyam Ferreira 69' (caution)

PHI - Matheus De Paula 90' (caution)

PHI - George Marks 90+2' (caution)

TOR - Tristan Blyth 90+5' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Philadelphia Union II 1-0-0 3 points

Toronto FC II 0-1-0 0 points

LINEUPS

PHILADELPHIA UNION II - George Marks; Oliver Pratt, Rafael Uzcátegui (C), Kaiden Moore (Finn Sundstrom 57'), Jordan Griffin; Kellan LeBlanc (Lennon Harrington 85'), Óscar Benítez Cobo, Isaiah Mendoza (Matheus De Paula 57'), Willyam Ferreira (Theo Reed 72'); Malik Jakupovic, John Ruf (Nehan Hasan, 57')

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Smith

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Edwin Omoregbe, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor (Tristan Blyth 87'), Micah Chisholm; Jackson Gilman (C), Bryce Boneau (Luca Costabile 64'), Damar Dixon (Kervon Kerr 71'); Shyon Pinnock, Fletcher Bank, Elias Khodri

Substitutes Not Used: Harrison Patterson, Demitre Adamson, Daniel Stampatori, Spencer Sappleton, Dékwon Barrow, Joshua Nugent

MEDIA NOTES

Eleven players made their Toronto FC II debuts this afternoon: Starters Zakaria Nakhly, Edwin Omoregbe, Jackson Gilman, Bryce Boneau, Damar Dixon, Shyon Pinnock, Fletcher Bank and Elias Khodri along with Luca Costabile, Kervon Kerr and Tristan Blyth as substitutes.

Four Toronto FC Academy products made their professional debuts for TFC II: Edwin Omoregbe, Shyon Pinnock, Kervon Kerr and Tristan Blyth.

TFC II's season-opening starting XI featured six Canadians (Zakaria Nakhly, Edwin Omoregbe, Stefan Kapor, Micah Chisholm, Damar Dixon and Shyon Pinnock) with two more (Tristan Blyth and Kervon Kerr) appearing as second-half substitutes.

With the result, Toronto FC II's all-time Season Opener record moves to 4W-6L-1T (13 points).







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.