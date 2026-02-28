Revolution II F Jayden Da & M Javaun Mussenden Signed to Short-Term Agreements

Published on February 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HARRISON, N.J. - New England Revolution II forward Jayden Da and midfielder Javaun Mussenden have been called up by the Revolution on Short-Term Agreements, making them eligible for selection in today's match at Red Bull New York.

Da, 23, featured on New England's matchday roster during last weekend's MLS regular season opener at Nashville SC. The Boston native played in New England's preseason finale on Feb. 14 against Hartford Athletic, tallying an assist in a 30-minute performance. Da missed the entire 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign after suffering a torn ACL. Prior to joining Revolution II, Da tallied nine goals and five assists for Columbus Crew 2 during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Mussenden, New England's 2024-2025 Academy Player of the Year, appears on the Revolution's matchday roster for the first time. The 18-year-old native of Dallas, Ga. owns one goal and two assists over 26 career appearances, including 16 matches started, with Revolution II. Mussenden, the 15th Revolution Academy graduate to sign a professional contract with Revolution II, earned his first international call-up for the United States Under-19 training camp in January.

Today's match kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET and is available to watch on Apple TV in both English and Spanish. Listen to the contest via the radio on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies, or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

