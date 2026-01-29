Revolution II Sign D Schinieder Mimy, GK Matthew Tibbetts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II have signed defender Schinieder Mimy, the club's second-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, and goalkeeper Matthew Tibbetts to MLS NEXT Pro professional contracts ahead of the 2026 season.

Mimy, 25, arrives in New England on a one-year professional contract for the 2026 campaign, following a collegiate career that included stints at Daytona State (2020-21), Oral Roberts (2022-24), and most recently UCLA (2025). With the Bruins this past fall, Mimy logged 1,040 minutes across 14 appearances, including 11 starts, while recording one goal and four assists. Mimy also helped UCLA secure its first Big Ten Championship title, contributing to shutout victories over top-ranked Maryland and No. 3-ranked Michigan in the conference tournament.

Prior to UCLA, the Haitian defender tallied one goal and four assists over 34 games played, including 33 starts, across three seasons at Oral Roberts. A two-time Horizon All-League selection, Mimy started all 16 of his appearances in 2024, playing 1,352 minutes, third-most on the team, while contributing to the Golden Eagles' six shutout victories. Mimy also suited up for 25 starts over two seasons at Daytona State.

Tibbetts, 21, a Revolution Academy graduate, signs with his hometown club on a one-year professional contract for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, with an additional one-year club option for 2027. Tibbetts, who served as the backup goalkeeper for Revolution II in 2020, graduated from the Revolution Academy in 2022 and featured for the Under-19s as they captured the program's first MLS NEXT Cup national title that same year.

Hailing from Westborough, Mass., Tibbetts enjoyed a four-year collegiate career at American University, where he registered 189 saves and nine clean sheets in 56 matches played for the Eagles, including 55 starts. As a senior in 2025, Tibbetts earned Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year honors, after posting 53 saves and a .736 save percentage in conference play, guiding the Eagles to the No. 1 postseason seed. Most recently, he featured for New England FC in USL League Two, recording four clean sheets in 10 appearances during the 2025 season.

Mimy and Tibbetts join New England's developmental team ahead of its seventh season, its fifth in MLS NEXT Pro. Revolution II will resume preseason training in Foxborough, Mass., before traveling to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. on February 1. Visit the Revolution II home page for more details. Click here to view New England's 2026 MLS NEXT Pro schedule.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution II signed defender Schinieder Mimy and goalkeeper Matthew Tibbetts to MLS NEXT Pro contracts on Jan. 29, 2026.

SCHINIEDER MIMY

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: Jan. 12, 2001

(Port au Prince, Haiti)

Hometown: North Miami, Fla.

Height: 5-10

Weight: 171

College: UCLA (2025), Oral Roberts (2022-2024), Daytona State (2021-2022)

Nationality: Haiti

MATTHEW TIBBETTS

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: July 7, 2004

(Concord, Mass.)

Hometown: Westborough, Mass.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 213

College: American University (2022-2025)

Nationality: United States







