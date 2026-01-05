Revolution II Sign Defender Jake Shannon, Goalkeeper Max Weinstein

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II has signed defender Jake Shannon to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract ahead of the 2026 season. Additionally, Revolution II has re-signed goalkeeper Max Weinstein to a one-year professional contract for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Shannon, 22, inks his first professional contract following a four-year collegiate soccer career at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where he recorded four goals and four assists across 69 appearances, all of them starts. The Apex, N.C. native's 6,219 career minutes played rank fourth most in a single season in UNCW's all-time history. With New England, he will work with a UNCW Athletic Hall of Famer in Revolution II Goalkeeper Coach Brad Knighton.

With the Seahawks this past fall, Shannon led the team in minutes played (1,440), while tallying three goals and two assists over 16 starts. As a senior captain, he earned Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Co-Defender of the Year honors, along with selections to the CAA First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region First Team. In 2024, the 6-foot-2 defender played every minute across 20 matches, contributing five clean sheets to help guide the Seahawks to the CAA Championship Game.

Weinstein, a Revolution Academy product, returns for his fourth professional season with New England's second team. The 21-year-old goalkeeper has logged 19 MLS NEXT Pro appearances over the last three seasons, with three clean sheets. Hailing from Montpelier, Vt., the two-time MLS NEXT Cup Under-19 champion suited up for four starts in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. In July, he was loaned to Kalev Tallin of Estonia's Premium Liiga, where he started 16 games.

Revolution II will kick off their seventh season, the team's fifth campaign in MLS NEXT Pro, in Spring 2026. Visit the Revolution II home page for more details.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution II sign defender Jake Shannon and goalkeeper Max Weinstein to MLS NEXT Pro contracts on Jan. 5, 2026.

JAKE SHANNON

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: October 15, 2003 (Apex, N.C.)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

Hometown: Apex, N.C.

College: UNC Wilmington

Nationality: United States

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II on Jan. 5, 2026.

MAX WEINSTEIN

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: June 5, 2004 (Bethlehem, Pa.)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185

Hometown: Montpelier, Vt.

Nationality: United States

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II on March 20, 2023; re-signed in January 2026.







