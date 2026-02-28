Revolution II Host Atlanta United 2 in 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season Opener

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II open the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday night at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium. Sunday's season opener, the first of a five-game homestand for Revolution II, kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform, with Jake Griffith calling the action.

Revolution II, New England's professional developmental team, enter the new season under Head Coach Pablo Moreira, who was appointed in December after spending two seasons with New England's MLS side and 11 total seasons as an MLS assistant, a tenure highlighted by two MLS Cup titles (2015 in Portland, 2020 in Columbus). Moreira is joined on his staff by Assistant Coach Michael Milazzo and Assistant Coach/Goalkeeper Coach Brad Knighton, both returning for their second MLS NEXT Pro campaigns with New England.

New England opens its seventh season, its fifth in MLS NEXT Pro, with five new additions. Attackers Myles Morgan and Carlos Zambrano headline the retooled roster, while defenders Jake Shannon and Schinieder Mimy bolster the backline. In net, goalkeeper Matthew Tibbetts returns to New England after previously serving as Revolution II's backup goalkeeper in 2020. The Revolution Academy graduate also helped capture the program's first Under-19 MLS NEXT Cup national title in 2022.

Alongside Tibbetts, Revolution II has a deep arsenal of goalkeepers this season, including the return of J.D. Gunn for his third MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Gunn collected his first senior international cap in January as the Panama Men's National Team continues preparations for FIFA World Cup this summer, and signed a first-team contract earlier this month. In the backline, center backs Chris Mbai-Assem and Gabe Dahlin are both back for their second MLS NEXT Pro campaigns, with the latter seeing action in four out of five preseason matches with New England's first team this year.

On the offensive end, forward Jayden Da seeks his Revolution II debut on Sunday after missing the entire 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season with a torn ACL. Last Saturday, the 23-year-old featured on New England's MLS matchday roster via Short-Term Agreement. Da also tallied an assist in his 30-minute shift against Hartford Athletic in the Revolution's preseason finale on February 14.

Joining Da in the attack is Somerville, Mass. resident Cristiano Oliveira, who became the club's 16th Homegrown Player signing in January. The 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star owns five goals and two assists in 34 MLS NEXT Pro career appearances, including 28 starts. Fellow midfielders Javaun Mussenden and Allan Oyirwoth are also in line to return to action on Sunday. Mussenden, the 2024-25 Academy Player of the Year, recorded one goal and two assists last season, while Oyirwoth scored one goal in 12 MLS NEXT Pro matches.

Revolution II look to build on their 3-1-0 advantage over Atlanta United 2 in the all-time series, which includes two victories at home. Last season, New England collected a 3-0 victory over Atlanta, with three different goal scorers, including Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry. Sunday's contest could also see former Revolution II striker Liam Butts face his former club for the first time.

