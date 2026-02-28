Two Groundbreaking MLS and MLS NEXT Pro Innovations to be Included in the FIFA Laws of the Game and Showcased at FIFA World Cup 2026 this Summer

NEW YORK - The International Football Association Board (IFAB) today voted to introduce two groundbreaking on-field innovations from Major League Soccer into the FIFA Laws of the Game. The Off-Field Treatment Rule and the Timed Substitution Rule, which were developed and tested in MLS NEXT Pro before being adopted by MLS, will now be implemented in soccer worldwide and showcased on the global stage at this summer's FIFA World 2026 in North America.

The vote and approval took place during The IFAB's Annual General Meeting today.

"Today's decision by The IFAB is an important moment for the global game. We're proud that Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT Pro pioneered the implementation of these measures," said Don Garber, MLS Commissioner. "The data from the Off-Field Treatment Rule and the Timed Substitution Rule has shown a meaningful impact in our competitions, and we're encouraged to see measures developed and tested within our leagues now adopted as part of the sport worldwide."

Both rules were created in MLS NEXT Pro and trialed successfully in the League's first two seasons (2022-23) prior to being adopted by MLS in 2024.

"These initiatives reflect MLS' commitment to leading the evolution of the sport," said Ali Curtis, President, MLS NEXT Pro and EVP of MLS Sporting Development. "Our objective was clear: reduce gamesmanship and improve player health and safety, without altering the integrity of the game. The results have exceeded expectations."

Measurable Competitive Impact

MLS and MLS NEXT Pro matches have seen a significant decrease in preventable game delays since implementing the rules.

In MLS play:

Injury-related stoppages decreased by 72% from an average of 5-6 stoppages per match to an average of 1.50 stoppages per match.

In 2025, 99% of substitutions occurred in 10 seconds or less.

Across 510 matches, there were 4,346 substitutions (8.8 per match) - with the implementation of the Timed Substitution Rule, there were only 12 violations.Influencing the Global Game

With proven success in the MLS ecosystem, these rules have influenced broader adoption, including implementation in select FIFA competitions and leagues such as the Premier League - and moving forward will now be used in all soccer competitions across the world.

As MLS and MLS NEXT Pro continue to evaluate and test progressive ideas, the leagues remain committed to enhancing competition, protecting players, and elevating the fan experience worldwide.

ADDITIONAL STAKEHOLDER QUOTES:

"Innovation is part of MLS's DNA. The Timed Sub and Off-Field Treatment rules reflect our commitment to a faster, fairer, and more exciting game to watch. We are proud to be advancing the global game with initiatives that protect the players and preserve the competitive integrity."

- Gregg Berhalter, Director of Football and Head Coach, Chicago Fire FC

"A primary focus of MLS NEXT Pro is to be a platform for innovation. We're incredibly proud that what began as an idea when the league first started has now helped shape conversations at the highest levels of the global game and will be used in soccer matches around the world - including when FIFA World Cup 2026 comes to our soil this summer."

