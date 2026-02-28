CT United FC Names Arman Osooli as Academy Director

Published on February 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







CT United FC today announced the appointment of Arman Osooli as Academy Director, adding a proven leader in player development to guide the club's next chapter.

Osooli brings more than two decades of experience in youth development, club leadership, college recruiting, and professional pathway support. He holds a USSF B License, USC Advanced National Diploma, and USSF Club Technical Leadership certification - credentials that reflect his commitment to building structured, high- performance environments.

A former NCAA Division I captain at Hofstra University, Osooli's playing career also

included professional and semi-professional experience with the Kansas City Wizards, Brooklyn Knights, and Westchester Flames. His teams have earned conference championships, NCAA Tournament appearances, and a USASA National Championship with the NY Greek Americans.

"CT United Academy represents exactly what youth development should look like -clear standards, a defined pathway, and a commitment to developing the complete player," said Osooli. "My focus is to build an environment where players are challenged daily, supported holistically, and prepared for the next level - whether that's college or the professional game. Connecticut has incredible talent, and we're going to build a system that helps it thrive."

Osooli also brings more than 10 years of club directing experience and three years as a collegiate head coach at Sarah Lawrence College. He holds an engineering degree

from Hofstra and an MBA from University of Connecticut.

"Arman's experience as a player, coach, and executive makes him uniquely equipped to lead our Academy," said Denis Hamlett, Sporting Director of CT United. "He understands what it takes to develop players the right way - with structure, accountability, and long-term vision. As we continue building a pathway from youth soccer to the professional level, Arman will play a critical role in shaping that future."

As Academy Director, Osooli will oversee the club's technical direction, player pathway alignment, and coaching standards - ensuring young athletes across Connecticut have access to a clear, competitive route from academy to the professional level.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.