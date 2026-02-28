CT United FC Names Arman Osooli as Academy Director
Published on February 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Connecticut United FC News Release
CT United FC today announced the appointment of Arman Osooli as Academy Director, adding a proven leader in player development to guide the club's next chapter.
Osooli brings more than two decades of experience in youth development, club leadership, college recruiting, and professional pathway support. He holds a USSF B License, USC Advanced National Diploma, and USSF Club Technical Leadership certification - credentials that reflect his commitment to building structured, high- performance environments.
A former NCAA Division I captain at Hofstra University, Osooli's playing career also
included professional and semi-professional experience with the Kansas City Wizards, Brooklyn Knights, and Westchester Flames. His teams have earned conference championships, NCAA Tournament appearances, and a USASA National Championship with the NY Greek Americans.
"CT United Academy represents exactly what youth development should look like -clear standards, a defined pathway, and a commitment to developing the complete player," said Osooli. "My focus is to build an environment where players are challenged daily, supported holistically, and prepared for the next level - whether that's college or the professional game. Connecticut has incredible talent, and we're going to build a system that helps it thrive."
Osooli also brings more than 10 years of club directing experience and three years as a collegiate head coach at Sarah Lawrence College. He holds an engineering degree
from Hofstra and an MBA from University of Connecticut.
"Arman's experience as a player, coach, and executive makes him uniquely equipped to lead our Academy," said Denis Hamlett, Sporting Director of CT United. "He understands what it takes to develop players the right way - with structure, accountability, and long-term vision. As we continue building a pathway from youth soccer to the professional level, Arman will play a critical role in shaping that future."
As Academy Director, Osooli will oversee the club's technical direction, player pathway alignment, and coaching standards - ensuring young athletes across Connecticut have access to a clear, competitive route from academy to the professional level.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 28, 2026
- CT United FC Names Arman Osooli as Academy Director - Connecticut United FC
- Orlando City B Signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft Selection Issah Haruna - Orlando City B
- Revolution II Host Atlanta United 2 in 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season Opener - New England Revolution II
- Orlando City B's Match against Inter Miami CF II Moved To Inter&Co Stadium - Orlando City B
- Philadelphia Union II Exercise Option for Defender Rafael Uzcátegui - Philadelphia Union II
- FC Cincinnati 2 Open 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season against CT United FC - FC Cincinnati 2
- Two Groundbreaking MLS and MLS NEXT Pro Innovations to be Included in the FIFA Laws of the Game and Showcased at FIFA World Cup 2026 this Summer - MLS NEXT Pro
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Connecticut United FC Stories
- CT United FC Appoints Shavar Thomas as First-Ever Head Coach
- CT United FC Expands Technical Staff Ahead of 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season
- CT United FC Names Adam Najem as Director of Scouting
- CT United Academy to Compete in the Pro Player Pathway Bracket at MLS NEXT Fest
- CT United FC Appoints MLS Veteran Executive Denis Hamlett as Sporting Director