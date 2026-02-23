New England Revolution II Sign Midfielder Carlos Zambrano

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II has signed central attacking midfielder Carlos Zambrano to a one-year professional contract for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, with a club option for the 2027 season.

Zambrano, 21, arrives in New England after most recently spending two seasons at Syracuse University from 2024-25. During his senior season in 2025, the dynamic midfielder saw action in all 20 matches, including 11 starts, while also recording a team-high five goals and three assists. This past September, Zambrano made headlines in Syracuse's 3-0 shutout victory over Colgate, becoming the first Orange player to score a hat trick since 2019.

A resident of Miami, Florida, Zambrano began his collegiate career at Daytona State, where he registered 13 goals and 16 assists across 32 matches, 27 of them starts, over three seasons from 2022-2024. As a sophomore in 2023, Zambrano paced the Falcons with nine assists, while scoring six goals. In 2024, he also served a brief spell with USL League Two side Vermont Green FC, scoring one goal in four matches.

Revolution II begin their fifth MLS NEXT Pro season this Sunday, March 1, hosting Atlanta United 2 at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium, an 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Visit the Revolution II home page for more details. Click here to view New England's 2026 MLS NEXT Pro schedule.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution II signs midfielder Carlos Zambrano to a one-year professional contract for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, with a club option for 2027, on Feb. 23, 2026.

CARLOS ZAMBRANO

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: Sept. 10, 2004 (Maracaibo, Venezuela)

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Height: 5-10

Weight: 165

College: Syracuse University (2024-2025), Daytona State (2022-2024)

Nationality: Venezuela

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II on Feb. 23, 2026.







