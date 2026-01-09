Revolution II GK JD Gunn Called up to Panama National Team

Published on January 9, 2026

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II goalkeeper JD Gunn has been called up for international duty with the Panama National Team for a pair of friendly matches against Bolivia on Sunday, Jan. 18 and Mexico on Thursday, Jan. 22.

Gunn most recently earned a call-up in June as part of Los Canaleros squad for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. Gunn's lone international appearance came in a January 2024 friendly match against Peruvian club Universitario. The 25-year-old earned his first international call-up as part of Panama's preliminary squad for the final stage of the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League A. Gunn holds the rare distinction of being a dual-sport athlete on the international level, having previously represented Panama in basketball at the 2018 FIBA Under-18 Americas Championship.

Panama has qualified for the FIFA 2026 World Cup this summer, the second tournament appearance for Los Caneleros after making their debut in 2018. Panama has been placed into Group L with England, Croatia, and Ghana. Panama faces Ghana (June 17) and Croatia (June 23) at BMO Field in Toronto, before closing group play against Ghana (June 29) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Entering his third professional season with Revolution II, Gunn has started all 27 of his regular season appearances, recording 103 saves. Last season, Gunn split time as one of three goalkeepers on the second team, appearing in nine matches and posting a 5-2-2 record with a pair of clean sheets. The goalkeeper has also earned a pair of call-ups to the first team matchday roster, serving as the backup on two occasions in MLS play.

Revolution II players will report to Foxborough for preseason on January 10 ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. For more details, visit the Revolution II home page.







