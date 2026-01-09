Chattanooga FC Signs Nashville SC Midfielder Isaiah Jones on Loan

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed midfielder Isaiah Jones for the 2026 season, pending federation and league approval.

Jones joins Chattanooga on loan from Major League Soccer (MLS) side Nashville SC, where he signed as a homegrown player in February 2024. The 19-year-old signed with Nashville through 2027 with an option for 2028.

Jones ascended through the ranks of Nashville SC's Academy, where he joined the U15 team as a 14-year-old.

Jones has featured for Nashville's MLS NEXT Pro side Huntsville City FC over the past three seasons as well, making 43 appearances and starting in 23 matches for Rocket City.

"We continue to enter new spaces for our club and want to continue pushing how we build our team," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "We are excited to have worked with Nashville SC and feel that Isaiah has the ability to provide some electric moments in a variety of positions. He is a young talent that shows a lot of indicators of sustained future success and has a great story that fits with the kind of people we want at CFC."

"He's someone we've known about for a long time and we know he can compete in the league," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He's already got minutes in MLS. He's flexible in the positions he can play, whether it's on the inside or on the wing. He brings another dynamic to our midfield that we're really excited about."

Jones expressed his excitement upon completing his loan signing with Chattanooga Football Club.

"Honestly, it means a lot," said Jones. "CFC has real history and a fanbase that truly cares, and that's something you don't see everywhere. Being part of a club like that is motivating, and it makes you want to work harder and represent the badge the right way every time you step on the field. To me, being part of a community-focused club means understanding that it's bigger than just soccer. The club matters to a lot of people, and I take pride in being someone who represents it the right way. I'm excited to get involved, connect with the community, and give everything I have for CFC both on and off the field."

Name: Isaiah Jones

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Date of Birth: April 18, 2006

Citizenship: USA

Loaned from: Nashville SC

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs midfielder Isaiah Jones on loan from Nashville SC for the 2026 season.







