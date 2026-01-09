Tacoma Defiance Signs Midfielder Xavi Gnaulati

TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has signed midfielder Xavi Gnaulati to a MLS NEXT Pro contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Gnaulati joins Tacoma after five seasons in the USL Championship with San Diego FC and Monterey Bay FC.

"We're excited to welcome Xavi to Tacoma Defiance," said Sounders FC Technical Director Henry Brauner. "He brings a good amount of professional experience from a competitive league, and we are excited to see how his unique skillset helps better the team."

Gnaulati, 20, spent the last two seasons with Monterey Bay FC. He made 47 all-competition appearances while scoring six goals and tallying three assists, including 27 appearances, six goals and two assists in 2025. Prior to his time with Monterey, Gnaulati played for the San Diego Loyal from 2021-2023, making nine appearances in all competitions and scoring two goals. He played 68 minutes against Seattle during San Diego's 2023 Lamar Hunt Open Cup run, a 5-4 extra time win for the Rave Green.

"Xavi is a player we've been following, and we're excited to bring him into the Defiance environment," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "He's shown strong technical ability, a good understanding of the game and a willingness to compete at every level he's been in. This is an important step in his development and we're looking forward to helping him continue to grow within our pathway."

A San Diego native, Gnaulati played youth soccer for the San Diego Surf, winning the State Cup Championship in 2014 and the Elite Clubs National Leagues National Championship in 2023, where he scored a goal.

After finishing the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season in 12th place with 36 points (10-14-4), Tacoma Defiance is currently in the midst of its offseason, with preparations underway for the 2026 season. Tacoma's 2026 MLS NEXT Pro schedule will be announced at a later date.

TRANSACTION: Tacoma Defiance signs midfielder Xavi Gnaulati to a MLS NEXT Pro contract on January 9, 2026. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Full Name: Xavi Gnaulati

Pronunciation: SHAW-vee NYOW-law-tee

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Weight: 146

Hometown: San Diego, California

Date of Birth: January 22, 2005 in San Diego, California

Nationality: United States

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on January 9, 2026







