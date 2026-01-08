Tacoma Defiance Signs Defender Codey Phoenix

Published on January 7, 2026

Tacoma Defiance News Release







TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has signed defender Codey Phoenix to a MLS NEXT Pro contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Phoenix comes to Tacoma after one season with New Zealand side Auckland FC, also representing the New Zealand U-20 National Team on multiple occasions, including two starts at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

"We're excited to welcome Codey to Tacoma Defiance," said Sounders FC Technical Director Henry Brauner. "He is an up-and-coming young talent, already with a good amount of experience at the club and national level, and we are confident he will fit in well within our system. He also exhibits the type of person and character that we strive to have within our development pathway."

Phoenix, 20, most recently played for Auckland FC, appearing for its reserve team during the 2025 National League season in New Zealand. The defender made 21 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals. Prior to his time with Auckland, he played for Birkenhead United from 2022-2023 and Auckland United FC from 2023-2024, making 43 all-competitions appearances total between the two clubs, adding one goal.

"Codey has impressed us with his performances at the club and international level," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "He's shown maturity in big moments, a strong competitive edge and an ability to handle different challenges. We're excited to bring him into the Defiance group and support his continued growth as he takes this next step."

Phoenix also has made five international appearances for the New Zealand U-19 and U-20 National Teams. He most recently started two matches during the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile this fall, tallying an assist in a 2-1 win over Egypt (September 30).

After finishing the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season in 12th place with 36 points (10-14-4), Tacoma Defiance is currently in the midst of its offseason, with preparations underway for the 2026 season. Tacoma's 2026 MLS NEXT Pro schedule will be announced at a later date.

Full Name: Codey Phoenix

Position: Defender

Height: 5-9

Weight: 141

Hometown: Auckland, New Zealand

Date of Birth: February 3, 2005 in Chester, England

Nationality: New Zealand

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on January 7, 2026







