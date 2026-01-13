Sounders FC Signs Yu Tsukanome and Sebastian Gomez from Tacoma Defiance

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has signed Tacoma Defiance forward Yu Tsukanome and midfielder Sebastian Gomez to First Team contracts. Tsukanome inks a deal for the 2026 season with club options through December 31, 2027 and December 31, 2028, while Gomez signs as a Homegrown Player through December 31, 2029 with a club option through December 31, 2030. Both players join the First Team following standout campaigns for Seattle's MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance, with Tsukanome scoring a club-record 21 goals in all competitions and Gomez recording five goals and six assists in 2025. Tsukanome will occupy an International Roster Slot.

"We're thrilled to welcome Yu and Sebastian to the First Team," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "Yu is coming off a record-breaking season with Tacoma Defiance where he showed not only elite production but the mentality and consistency that define a Sounder. Sebastian's signing continues to highlight the strength of our development pathway. He's another example of a young player who came through our academy, grew in our system and earned his place at the next level. Both players embody what we strive for as a club, and we're excited to see their continuing impact on the club."

Tsukanome, 25, joins Seattle after two successful seasons with Tacoma. After bagging five goals and two assists in 27 appearances (17 starts) in 2024, the Japanese international exploded for a Defiance/S2 single-season club record 21 goals in all competitions in 2025. The forward scored 18 goals in league play, including a 14-minute hat trick as a second-half substitute against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (April 6). He also recorded a brace in Tacoma's 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup win over Washington Athletic Club (March 20) and helped Defiance reach the Round of 32, further than any other MLS NEXT Pro team that year. His 18 strikes were third-most in MLSNP, finishing two behind Golden Boot winner Jason Shokalook of Chicago Fire FC II.

Prior to his time with Defiance, Tsukanome played for Dakota Fusion FC of the National Premier Soccer League in 2023 where the striker scored 16 goals in 10 games, winning the 2023 NPSL Golden Boot Award. He was named to the 2023 NPSL National XI, NPSL Midwest Region XI and NPSL North Conference XI. Before joining the NPSL, Tsukanome attended Biwako Seikei Sport College in Japan. In 2022, the school reached the Semifinal of the Japan College Prime Minister's Cup, falling to eventual champion Kokushikan University. Tsukanome scored two goals in the tournament, leading the team.

"Yu and Sebastian earned this next step in their careers with their play last season," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "Yu stood out all year with his work rate, sharp decision making and the technical quality he brought to every match. Sebastian showed the same consistency and growth throughout the season, always competing at a high level and showing he was ready for the next challenge. Both players proved themselves by what they did on the field and we're excited to bring that quality into our group."

Gomez, 19, signed with Tacoma before the 2024 MLSNP season after earning one assist in nine appearances (two starts) for Defiance in 2023 as an academy player. The midfielder tallied five goals and six assists in 2025, including a hat trick against Ventura County FC (August 1). He played in all four of Tacoma's 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches, highlighted by an assist against Washington Athletic Club (March 20) and a 105-minute shift against Spokane Velocity FC (April 2). In his first full year with Defiance in 2024, Gomez scored four goals and tallied one assist in 18 appearances (10 starts). He first joined the Sounders FC Academy in October 2017 and played at both the U-15 and U-17 levels, totaling 23 appearances and scoring six goals. Gomez was also on the U-17 Sounders FC Academy team that won the 2022 Generation Adidas Cup, making seven appearances throughout the course of the tournament. He also started seven matches during Seattle's 2023 GA Cup run.

Gomez becomes the 26th Homegrown Player in team history. His addition marks the sixth Homegrown Player signing on Sounders FC's current roster, joining Cody Baker, Reed Baker-Whiting, Stuart Hawkins, Jordan Morris and Obed Vargas.

Sounders FC opened its 2026 preseason training this week at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse before heading to preseason camp this weekend in Quina do Lago, Portugal and Marbella, Spain until early February. Seattle begins its 2026 campaign at home against the Colorado Rapids on Sunday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV) before embarking on a five-match road stretch as Lumen Field undergoes preparations to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC signs forward Yu Tsukanome through the 2026 season with club options through December 31, 2027 and December 31, 2028 on January 13, 2026. Tsukanome occupies an International Roster Slot.

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC signs midfielder Sebastian Gomez as a Homegrown Player through December 31, 2029 with a club option through December 31, 2030 on January 13, 2026.

Full Name: Yu Tsukanome

Pronunciation: You Sue-ka-no-mey

Position: Forward

Height: 5-9

Weight: 165

Hometown: Saitama, Japan

Date of Birth: December 21, 2000 in Saitama, Japan

Nationality: Japan

Acquired: Signed on January 13, 2026

Full Name: Sebastian Gomez

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-8

Weight: 138

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Date of Birth: May 21, 2006 in Boca Raton, Florida

Nationality: Canada / Nicaragua / United States

Acquired: Signed on January 13, 2026







