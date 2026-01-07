Chattanooga FC Signs Atlanta United Forward Ashton Gordon on Loan

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced today it has signed forward Ashton Gordon to a one-year loan for the 2026 season, pending federation and league approval.

Gordon scored two goals for Atlanta United 2 during the 2024 season and made a total of 19 appearances for ATL UTD 2 over the past two seasons.

In 2024, he made five starts in 16 appearances and made his Atlanta United first team debut against Charlotte Independence in the U.S. Open Cup on May 7. He joined the Atlanta United Academy back in 2019 and helped lead the club's U16 team to an MLS NEXT Cup title. He signed a professional contract with Atlanta United 2 on January 29, 2024 before becoming a Homegrown player effective January 1, 2025.

Internationally, Gordon scored on his debut with Jamaica's U17 squad in the 2023 Concacaf U17 Championships and was called up to compete in the 2024 Concacaf U20 Championships.

"Ashton gives us experience and increased depth even at his young age," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "There is a reason he has been highly touted throughout his youth career and we hope he is ignited by our fantastic fans at Finley Stadium."

"Ashton's a player with high potential," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He provides something different and exciting to our attack. His profile fits the league and gets us closer to some of the things we were looking to do last year."

Gordon expressed his excitement upon joining Chattanooga Football Club.

"I am very excited to be joining one of the most historic clubs in American soccer. Every time I come play at Finley Stadium I feel the energy from the fans which makes it a tough place to play, so now having the fans cheer for me will make a world of difference in a positive way. It means a lot to me to be joining a community club. Where I'm from, community is very important and becomes like family, so I'm hoping the community will have the same feeling here."

The updated 2026 men's roster can be found here.

Name: Ashton Gordon

Position: Forward

Height: 5-7

Date of Birth: April 14, 2007

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Citizenship: USA and Jamaica

Loaned from: Atlanta United

Read Gordon's bio here.

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs forward Ashton Gordon to a one-year loan for the 2026 season.







Chattanooga FC Signs Atlanta United Forward Ashton Gordon on Loan

