Chattanooga Football Club Signs Forward Alexis Arrúa

Published on January 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced today it has signed forward Alexis Arrúa to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year, pending federation and league approval.

Arrúa most recently spent the 2024/2025 season with Argentinian side Racing Club, making 24 appearances in Copa Proyección play.

"Alexis is an exciting young attacker who can play anywhere across the front line," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "He comes from an environment rich in talent, where the daily competition to earn minutes forges a level of grit and hunger that is difficult to replicate. We love the joy that he plays with and are excited for our great fans to experience it."

"He's a real high-potential player," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He's someone who can play in the interior or wide attacking areas. He's a different type of attacker to what we've had. His combinations are good. He's comfortable going one-vs-one and he has an eye for a clever pass, so our whole frontline dynamics will change quite a bit. He's someone we've looked at for awhile. We believe he has quite a high ceiling, so we're excited to see how he's going to fit in."

Arrúa expressed his excitement upon signing with Chattanooga Football Club.

"I am very excited to put on this jersey and I'm looking forward to getting to know and seeing our fans."

Name: Alexis Arrúa

Position: Forward

Height: 5-6

Date of Birth: February 19, 2005

Hometown: Avellaneda, Argentina

Citizenship: Argentina

Previous club: Racing Club

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs forward Alexis Arrúa to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year and has acquired 60% of his sell on rights.







