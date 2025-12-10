Tacoma Defiance Announces Roster Decisions to Conclude 2025 Season

Published on December 10, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release







TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it is exercising the 2026 contract options of four players, in addition to re-signing defender Antino Lopez to a new deal for 2026, putting the club's roster at nine players heading into next year's MLS NEXT Pro season. Following Tacoma's 12th-place finish in the Western Conference in 2025, Defiance is now amidst offseason preparations for the 2026 campaign.

"This season gave us a lot to be proud of and plenty to learn from," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "Having three Defiance players earn First Team contracts shows that our development pathway is doing exactly what it's designed to do - prepare young players to take the next step. At the same time, missing the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for the first time in club history is disappointing for all of us, but the growth we saw in individual players, and the trust the organization placed in them, reinforces that our long-term goals are being met even in a challenging year.

"Additionally, we are excited to bring Antino back to the club. He brings an excellent work rate every single day. He pushes himself, he pushes his teammates and he sets a standard with the way he approaches training and games. We believe he has even more to give in the year ahead."

Lopez, 23, inks a new deal with the club after originally joining the team prior to the 2024 season. The Las Vegas native has made 40 appearances (30 starts) for Defiance in MLS NEXT Pro play over the past two years, scoring two goals in 2024. The 2024 SuperDraft pick also started and played all 90 minutes against the Portland Timbers during Tacoma's 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run, in addition to appearing in two MLS regular season matches for Sounders FC since 2024. Prior to joining Tacoma, the Sounders FC Academy product appeared in 66 matches (65 starts) for Duke University from 2020-2023, tallying three goals and three assists, earning All-ACC Third Team honors in both 2022 and 2023.

The following Defiance players saw their options exercised for 2026: Demian Alvarez, Charlie Gaffney, Peter Kingston and Danny Robles. Four additional players are under contract for next season: Charles Dodzi, Sebastian Gomez, Omar Hassan and Mohammed Shour.

Tacoma declined the contract options for Ryan Baer, Birame Diaw and Rafferty Pedder. Additionally, Elias Katsaros, Jackson Khoury and Yu Tsukanome are out of contract, while Kaito Yamada's loan has expired and he will return to Japanese side Vissel Kobe. Tsukanome remains in active discussions with the organization.

Defiance finished with 36 points (10-14-4) in 2025, sixth in the Pacific Division and 12th in the Western Conference, missing the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs for the first time in club history. The 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season is set to kick off early next year, with Defiance's 2026 schedule being announced at a later date.

CURRENT TACOMA DEFIANCE ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (1): Mohammed Shour

DEFENDERS (2): Demian Alvarez, Antino Lopez

MIDFIELDERS (6): Charles Dodzi, Charlie Gaffney, Sebastian Gomez, Omar Hassan, Peter Kingston, Danny Robles

TRANSACTION: Tacoma Defiance signs defender Antino Lopez to a MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2026 season.

Full Name: Antino Lopez

Position: Defender

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Date of Birth: May 21, 2002, in Las Vegas, Nevada

Nationality: United States

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on December 10, 2025







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.