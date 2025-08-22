Tacoma Defiance Mutually Terminates Contracts of Lars Helleren and Joonmo Kang

Tacoma Defiance midfielder Joonmo Kang

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has mutually terminated the contracts of goalkeeper Lars Helleren and midfielder Joonmo Kang. Helleren, who joined Tacoma prior to the 2024 season, is set to remain with the club as a Sounders FC Academy Goalkeeping Coach.

"We would like to thank both Lars and Joonmo for their contributions to the club," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "We wish Joonmo all the best in the next steps of his career. Additionally, we are excited to have Lars join our Academy coaching staff as our newest Goalkeeping Coach. The club is confident he will have the same positive impact on our developmental system as he had during his time as a player."

Helleren made nine appearances for Tacoma over the past two seasons, including in the club's first match in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. He amassing a 75 percent save percentage and 36 saves in MLS NEXT Pro play. Prior to his time with Defiance, Helleren played for Colorado Rapids 2 and Ballard FC in 2023, winning the 2023 USL League Two National Championship with Ballard. The Edmonds, Washington native attended Seattle Pacific University, where he was a 2022 First Team All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference selection and United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-American.

Kang made six appearances (three starts) for Tacoma this season, playing a total of 300 minutes. The South Korea international signed with Defiance in March after making over 70 appearances in South Korea and Germany in the youth and professional ranks.

Currently sitting in fifth place in the Pacific Division with 27 points (7-9-4), Defiance continues its 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign with a road fixture against Timbers2 on Sunday, August 24 at Providence Park (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

