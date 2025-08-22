St Louis CITY2 Faces Cross-State Rivals Sporting Kansas City II Eyeing Fourteenth Game Unbeaten

St Louis CITY2 takes on Sporting Kansas City II for the final time on Sunday, August 24 at 6:00 p.m. CT at Energizer Park. The match will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. CITY2 clinched the first playoff spot in MLS NEXT Pro this season with their 3-1 defeat over North Texas SC last Saturday.

Goals from Mykhi Joyner, Brendan McSorley, and Matteo Kidd propelled CITY2 to their fifteenth win of the season. The team made history on Saturday night, setting the longest unbeaten streak in MLS NEXT Pro history, going 13 consecutive matches unbeaten. The record was previously held by Colorado Rapids 2, who went 12 matches unbeaten in 2023.

Joyner scored his 14th goal of the season, moving him one goal away from first place in goals scored in MLS NEXT Pro. McSorley earned his eighth goal of the season, contributing to 14 goals this season (eight goals, six assists). Matteo Kidd added his sixth goal of the season late in second half stoppage time while Jääskeläinen recorded his team leading seventh assist. Jääskeläinen is tied for third in assists in MLSNP.

CITY2 has five players who have scored six or more goals this season: Mykhi Joyner, Brendan McSorley, Emil Jääskeläinen, Miguel Perez, and Matteo Kidd.

Sporting Kansas City II has struggled this season, posting a 2-15-4 record with just 11 points. On August 12, SKC II announced that head coach Istvan Urbanyi was no longer with the club and appointed assistant coach and former Sporting KC defender, Ike Opara as the team's interim head coach. Kansas City's two wins this season both came on the road, as on July 27 they defeated LAFC 2 3-1 and followed that up by beating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 2-3 on July 31.







