Timbers2 Host Rival Tacoma on Sunday
Published on August 22, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
Timbers2 return home to Providence Park to play host to Cascadia rival Tacoma Defiance on Sunday night; kickoff is 8 p.m. (Pacific). Tickets to the match are FREE.
Timbers2 continue a busy week Sunday as they play host to rival Tacoma Defiance at Providence Park; kickoff is 8 p.m. (Pacific).
T2 keeps their sights on the playoff line, just six points back in MLS NEXT Pro's Western Conference.
Tickets are FREE
Tickets for T2 matches are FREE, but must be reserved in advance via SeatGeek. Click here for tickets.
Timbers2 Tickets Are FREE!
Reserve your ticket for Timbers2 vs. Tacoma Defiance on Sunday, Aug. 24, at Providence Park.
How to watch
A live broadcast of Timbers2-Defiance will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Click here to watch.
The Storyline
Timbers2 are back in the confines of Providence Park for the first time since July 18. Sunday's match continues a busy week for the team, having played midweek on the road at Rapids 2.
Timbers2 (6-10-5, 25pts) sit six points back of the playoff line in the Western Conference. With seven matches remaining in the regular-season, the team will look to make up ground with back-to-back matches against Cascadia rivals - Tacoma on Sunday and Whitecaps FC 2 on Aug. 31.
T2's Daniel Nuñez called up for Mexico U-17 friendlies
Sunday's match wraps up the three-game, season series with the Defiance. Timbers2's last victory came against Tacoma on July 27 - a 2-1 victory on the road, featuring goals from leading scorers Gage Guerra and Kyle Linhares. In 2025, T2 is 2-0-0 against the Defiance; both 2-1 victories.
Following three straight losses in late July and early August, Tacoma (7-9-4, 27pts) has strung together a pair of results - a 1-1 road draw with MNUFC2 in their last outing. In August, the Defiance has found some scoring form, tallying nine goals in three games. Midfielder Sebastian Gomez has scored four goals of his five goals on the season in the team's last three matches.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 22, 2025
- CLFC bounces back with Nimfasha Berchimas scoring first hat trick in Crown Legacy FC history - Crown Legacy FC
- Timbers2 Host Rival Tacoma on Sunday - Portland Timbers 2
- New York City FC II Tops Columbus Crew 2 - New York City FC II
- Inter Miami CF II Falls on the Road against Crown Legacy FC - Inter Miami CF II
- Tacoma Defiance Mutually Terminates Contracts of Lars Helleren and Joonmo Kang - Tacoma Defiance
- Sporting KC II Hosts Houston Dynamo 2 in Sunday Afternoon Showdown at Swope Soccer Village - Sporting Kansas City II
- St Louis CITY2 Faces Cross-State Rivals Sporting Kansas City II Eyeing Fourteenth Game Unbeaten - St. Louis City SC 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers 2 Stories
- Timbers2 Host Rival Tacoma on Sunday
- Timbers2 Drop 1-0 Result against Colorado Rapids 2
- Timbers2 Midfielder Daniel Nuñez Called up to Mexico U-17s for Friendly Matches
- Timbers2 Visits Rapids 2 Wednesday in Colorado
- Timbers2 Share Points in 2-2 Draw with Ventura County FC at William Rolland Stadium