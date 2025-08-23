Timbers2 Host Rival Tacoma on Sunday

Published on August 22, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







Timbers2 return home to Providence Park to play host to Cascadia rival Tacoma Defiance on Sunday night; kickoff is 8 p.m. (Pacific). Tickets to the match are FREE.

Timbers2 continue a busy week Sunday as they play host to rival Tacoma Defiance at Providence Park; kickoff is 8 p.m. (Pacific).

T2 keeps their sights on the playoff line, just six points back in MLS NEXT Pro's Western Conference.

Tickets are FREE

Tickets for T2 matches are FREE, but must be reserved in advance via SeatGeek. Click here for tickets.

Timbers2 Tickets Are FREE!

Reserve your ticket for Timbers2 vs. Tacoma Defiance on Sunday, Aug. 24, at Providence Park.

How to watch

A live broadcast of Timbers2-Defiance will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Click here to watch.

The Storyline

Timbers2 are back in the confines of Providence Park for the first time since July 18. Sunday's match continues a busy week for the team, having played midweek on the road at Rapids 2.

Timbers2 (6-10-5, 25pts) sit six points back of the playoff line in the Western Conference. With seven matches remaining in the regular-season, the team will look to make up ground with back-to-back matches against Cascadia rivals - Tacoma on Sunday and Whitecaps FC 2 on Aug. 31.

T2's Daniel Nuñez called up for Mexico U-17 friendlies

Sunday's match wraps up the three-game, season series with the Defiance. Timbers2's last victory came against Tacoma on July 27 - a 2-1 victory on the road, featuring goals from leading scorers Gage Guerra and Kyle Linhares. In 2025, T2 is 2-0-0 against the Defiance; both 2-1 victories.

Following three straight losses in late July and early August, Tacoma (7-9-4, 27pts) has strung together a pair of results - a 1-1 road draw with MNUFC2 in their last outing. In August, the Defiance has found some scoring form, tallying nine goals in three games. Midfielder Sebastian Gomez has scored four goals of his five goals on the season in the team's last three matches.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.