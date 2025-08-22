Sporting KC II Hosts Houston Dynamo 2 in Sunday Afternoon Showdown at Swope Soccer Village

Sporting Kansas City II will face St. Louis CITY2 on Sunday in the two rivals' third and final matchup of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT at Energizer Park and can be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Interim head coach Ike Opara will lead SKC II against St. Louis CITY2 after making his 2025 debut at the helm last Sunday against Houston Dynamo 2. Sporting KC II has found some success on the road in recent matches, winning two of their last three away from home, scoring eight goals. Their most recent victory came on the road, a 3-2 come-from-behind win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2.

Medgy Alexandre scored twice in the triumph over the Whitecaps. He would go on to score in four straight matches, bagging six goals in four games. He has eight on the season, the most of any SKC II player. His streak came to a close last week against Dynamo Dos. However, Maouloune Goumballe was able to find the back of the net against Houston, giving him three goals on the campaign. Along with his team-high three assists, Goumballe has six goal contributions in his second season with SKC II.

Goumballe's goal came off of midfielder Blaine Mabie's first professional assist. The Georgetown alum signed with SKC II ahead of their west coast road trip at LAFC 2 and WFC 2 and helped SKC II earn back-to-back wins. He has started three of five appearances since joining the club in July.

Goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro made his ninth start of the season against Dynamo Dos. The Sporting KC Academy product has made 34 saves and earned six results in nine starts. Fellow Academy alumnus Ian James returned to the starting XI with Molinaro, making his eighth start of the MLS NEXT Pro season. The 17-year-old centerback has appeared in three games for Sporting Kansas City's first team as well, including one start.

St. Louis enters Sunday in the midst of a 13-match unbeaten run. They were the first team to clinch a playoff spot and hold the top spot in the league, sitting on 51 points. They are led in the attack by Mykhi Joyner, who has tallied 14 goals and three assists.

Following the trip to St. Louis, SKC II will return to Children's Mercy Victory Field to host Colorado Rapids 2 and Real Monarchs at Swope Soccer Village. Colorado comes to town on Sunday, Aug. 31, with kickoff slated for 12 p.m. CT. Tickets for both matches are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 22

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: Energizer Park (St. Louis, Missouri)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

