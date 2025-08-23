Inter Miami CF II Falls on the Road against Crown Legacy FC
Published on August 22, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II fell in its visit to Crown Legacy FC tonight in MLS NEXT Pro regular season action.
Lineup Notes
The Herons' starting XI featured Marco Simion goal; Tyler Hall, Daniel Sumalla, captain Giovanni Ferraina, and Samuel Basabe made up the back four; Alexander Shaw, Ricardo Montenegreo, Ian Urkidi and Alejandro Flores started in midfield; forwards Daniel Pinter and Mateo Saja led the team's attack.
Match Action
Crown Legacy took a two goal lead in the first half.
The home side then scored four goals in the second half for the final 6-0 result.
Up Next
Inter Miami II will carry on with MLS NEXT Pro regular season action on Wednesday, Aug. 27 with a visit to Atlanta United 2.
