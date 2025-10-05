Inter Miami CF II Falls against New England Revolution II, Closes 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season

Published on October 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (6W-16L-6D, 25 points) fell 2-5 at home against New England Revolution II in the 2025 MLS Next Pro Decision Day.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Max Ponivarosky in goal; Alejo Ristano, Daniel Sumalla, Nicholas Almeida, and captain Cesar Abadia-Reda made up a back line of four; Santiago Morales, Santiago Ledesma, and Alexander Shaw in the midfield; Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida and Daniel Pinter flanking Mateo Saja in the team's attack.

Match Action

New England Revolution II opened the scoreline early and added four goals within the first 45 minutes of play.

During the second half, Inter Miami II found a break with a goal from Pinter in the 48th minute. The visitors extended their lead with another goal before second-half substitute Allen Obando pulled one back for the Herons in the 83rd minute for the final 2-5 result.







