New York Red Bulls II End Toronto FC II Playoff Hopes

Published on October 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II (10W-12L-6T, 38 points) narrowly fell short of clinching a postseason berth with a 2-1 road defeat to New York Red Bulls II (17W-6L-5T, 58 points) in their MLS NEXT Pro regular season finale at MSU Soccer Park on Sunday afternoon.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made a pair of changes from last weekend's lineup against Philadelphia Union II with Richard Chukwu and Costa Iliadis coming in for Ythallo and Nathaniel Edwards.

The all-important MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day clash came to life after a tightly contested opening 45 minutes in Montclair, New Jersey.

Both Eastern Conference sides pushed forward in search of the breakthrough, with the hosts eventually striking first when Andy Rojas latched onto Mijahir Jiménez's incisive pass and coolly curled home in the 72nd minute.

The Young Reds hit back eleven minutes later as Patrick McDonald's free-kick delivery found Ythallo, whose header dropped kindly for Michael Sullivan to control and fire home an emphatic half-volley.

The 83rd minute equalizer marked the former Pitt Panther's fifth goal contribution of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season (four goals, one assist) and Ythallo's first assist for the Young Reds.

Led by former Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley, New York Red Bulls II regained the lead just two minutes later when Andy Rojas collected a short pass from Adri Mehmeti andunleashed an unstoppable long-range strike to pull ahead in the 85th minute.

TFC II poured forward in attack in search of a late equalizer, desperate to keep their MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs hopes alive. The conference-leading Red Bulls II, however, held firm to secure all three points with the 2-1 win, clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference and eliminating the Young Reds from postseason contention.

Scoring Summary:

RBNY - Andy Rojas 72' (Mijahir Jiménez)

TOR - Michael Sullivan 83' (Ythallo)

RBNY - Andy Rojas 85' (Adri Mehmeti)

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Tim Fortier 21' (caution)

RBNY - Aidan Stokes 55' (caution)

Lineups:

NEW YORK RED BULLS II - Aidan Stokes; Juan Mina (Steven Sserwadda 79'), Juan Esteban Gutierrez Ruiz, Curtis Ofori, Matthew Dos Santos; Nate Worth (Aiden Jarvis 90+2'), Adri Mehmeti (C), Nehuén Benedetti (Ryan Scuro 46'); Dennis Nelich (Tanner Rosborough 79'), Andy Rojas, Mijahir Jiménez (Roald Mitchell 84')

Substitutes Not Used: Austin Causey, Brooklyn Schwarz, Dylan Sullivan, Benjamin Rodriguez

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Mark Fisher (C), Stefan Kapor (Ythallo 46'), Richard Chukwu; Tim Fortier (Joshua Nugent 82'), Michael Sullivan, Antone Bossenberry (Patrick McDonald 58'); Costa Iliadis (Nathaniel Edwards 58'), Hassan Ayari, Dékwon Barrow (Jahmarie Nolan 67')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Micah Chisholm, Reid Fisher, Lucas Olguin

MEDIA NOTES

- Michael Sullivan recorded his fifth goal contribution (four goals, one assist) of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

- Ythallo registered his first assist and made his 50thappearance for Toronto FC II.

- Toronto FC II conclude the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season with a 10W-12L-6T record (38 points), finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference.







