Barea on Fire as Ruthless Monarchs Crush Vancouver

Published on October 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs (13-7-8, 4th West, 51 pts) extended its current run of domestic victories to four consecutive, as Mark Lowry's side laid out an emphatic 4-1 mauling of Vancouver Whitecaps 2 (11-11-6, 7th West, 41pts) in a hugely entertaining home contest at Zions Bank Stadium, in the team's final match of the 2025 regular season, on Sunday afternoon.

Head coach Lowry's men were ruthless and efficient on the night, making light work of their beleaguered opponents, and goals from forward Jesus Barea - with a brace, each one on each side of halftime - as well as one apiece from striker Ari Piol and midfielder Griffin Dillon ensured the Monarchs closed out their regular campaign in swagger and in style.

The Monarchs came into Sunday's 'Decision Day' contest sitting in fourth place in the West standings, a the mouth of a historic MLS Next Pro regular-season campaign, but with the extra goal of a top 3 finish, and enjoyed the perfect start in service to its objectives when striker Barea managed to draw first blood with a thumping strike from the edge of the area, on 32 minutes, which arrowed past the goalkeeper and into the top corner.

As far as positive beginnings go, it was perhaps the best possible one Lowry's side could have aimed for, but the Claret-and-Cobalt's lead would last merely six minutes before referee Nabil Bensalah pointed to the spot for an infraction in the visitors' favor, allowing defender Mark O'Neill to restore parity from 12 yards out with an effort which only bundled in over the line.

Lowry's side rapidly dusted themselves off following the mild setback of concession and quickly restored their advantage when striker Piol was afforded ample time and space to dribble into the penalty spot and plant a placed, confident finish beyond the goalkeeper and into the back of the net right on the precipice of halftime.

The interval arrived with the Monarchs in the ascendancy by only a slender goal margin, but the second half would be no different, and the hosts almost inevitably made it two in a flash of the restart through none other than Barea again, who notched his 13th Next Pro goal of the season on 46 minutes with a ferocious finish which left the goalkeeper rooted to his spot.

The coup de grâce arrived merely three minutes later, as midfielder Dillon, who had enjoyed such a commanding midfield performance till then, perfectly positioned himself to gently steer a header - amidst the chaos of a Piol acrobatic attempt - first-time past the keeper and into the net as the exclamation point on a comprehensive victory.

The result extends the Monarchs' current run of consecutive wins to four games and means Lowry's side finish the regular season in fourth place in the West standings, the club's highest ever finish in its MLS Next Pro history, with 51 points from 28 games played.

The next assignment for the Real Monarchs features participation in the Next Pro playoffs for the first time ever in club history. Further fixture details will be released imminently, but broadcast will continue to be available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

SLC 4: 1 VAN

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC - Jesus Barea (Unassisted) 33': A cleared cross, punched away by the goalkeeper, fell kindly on the edge of the penalty area for striker Jesus Barea, who proceeded to cut a few steps infield before rifling a thunderous, curled effort straight into the top right-hand corner of the net for an RSL lead.

VAN - Mark O'Neill (Penalty) 38': A penalty awarded to Vancouver provided an opportunity to the visitors from the spot through defender Mark O'Neill's strike, which took a telling touch off the goalkeeper's gloves before bundling over the line and into the net to restore parity.

SLC - Ariath Piol (Aiden Hezarkhani) 45'+2': A determined tackle by midfielder Aiden Hezarkhani, near the halfway circle, saw the ball fall to striker Ari Piol, who embarked on a powerful solo run all the way into the penalty area before placing a confident finish beyond the goalkeeper to restore the home side's advantage.

SLC - Jesus Barea (Griffin Dillon) 46': An errant build-up pass by Vancouver was quickly and almost routinely intercepted near the visitors' own defensive third by midfielder Griffin Dillon, who subsequently slipped in Barea, who, in turn, finished with aplomb - a powerful left-footed strike into the back of the net, which left the goalkeeper almost rooted to his spot.

SLC - Griffin Dillon (Gio Villa) 50': The final goal of a captivating contest. Midfielder Griffin Dillon eventually got himself on the scoresheet, as just reward for a brilliant performance, being perfectly positioned near the six-yard area to steer home a first-time header, from a cross from teammate Gio Villa, to put the final seal of consequence on a comprehensive victory.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Will Mackay; Maximus Jennings (Kobi Henry, 73'), Gio Calderon, Ruben Mesalles, Tommy Silva; Luca Moisa, Griffin Dillon (O. Marquez, 61'); Gio Villa, Aiden Hezerkhani (B. Sandoval, 85'), Jesus Barea (Owen Anderson, 74'); Ari Piol (Lineker Rodrigues, 73')

Subs not used: Luis Rivera, Diego Rocio, Trace Alphin, Liam O'Gara

Vancouver Whitecaps 2 (4-4-2): Max Anchor; Sahil Deo, Mark O'Neill, Adrian Pelayo (D. Russo, 46'), Nikola Djordjevic; Liam Mackenzie (A. Peter, 77'), Yuma Tsuji (J. Castro, 57'), Carson Rassak, Antoine Coupland; Nelson Pierre (A. Nehme, 83'), Mateo Clark (C. Kachwele, 78')

Subs not used: Sam Rogers

Stats Summary: SLC / VAN

Shots: 12 / 7

Shots on Goal: 5 / 3

Saves: 2 / 1

Corner Kicks: 2 / 2

Fouls: 17 / 13

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Griffin Dillon (Caution, 28')

VAN: Nikola Djordjevic (Caution, 30')

VAN: Mateo Clark (Caution, 48')

SLC: Aiden Hezarkhani (Caution, 65')

SLC: Ruben Messales (Caution, 77')







