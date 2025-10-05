Carolina Core FC Clinches First-Ever Playoff Berth on Decision Day
Published on October 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
Huntsville, AL - Carolina Core FC clinches the club's first-ever playoff berth despite falling to Huntsville City FC on Decision Day.
Goal-Scoring Plays
Huntsville City FC - Maximus Ekk, 8th minute: Following a cross into the box from the defender, Maximus Ekk finished right in front of the goal.
Huntsville City FC - Maximus Ekk, 33rd minute: After stealing the ball from the feet of Alex Sutton just outside of the box, forward Maximus Ekk shot the ball into an empty net.
Huntsville City FC - Real Gill, 77th minute: Following a cross from inside the box, midfielder Real Gill slotted the ball in the upper right corner of the goal.
Postgame Notes
Decision Day Drama
Sutton Saves
Ricketts' Rise
CCFC vs. HNT | MLSNP Box Score
Decision Day Drama
Decision Day delivered all the emotion for Carolina Core FC; despite the team falling 0-3 on the road to Huntsville City FC on October 5th, 2025, it will still be known as the day the club made history, clinching its first playoff berth. While the Decision Day result wasn't what The Foxes had hoped for, it couldn't overshadow the milestone moment of CCFC clinching a playoff spot. Carolina Core FC will enter the playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. The club will now await the draw to learn who they will be traveling to play in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.
Sutton Saves
An 0-3 result does not nullify the major saves and contributions made by CCFC goalkeeper Alex Sutton. On the day, Sutton made three saves but also contributed with his passing distribution, completing 72% throughout the game. Sutton has been a stalwart in goal this season, starting every game in MLS NEXT Pro while keeping six clean sheets, the fourth-most in the league.
Ricketts' Rise
In a season of growth, belief, and bold leadership for Carolina Core FC, first-year head coach Donovan Ricketts has been the heart of the movement. In his first year at the helm (second at the club), the former Jamaican international and MLS veteran has guided The Foxes to their first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Playoff berth, a remarkable achievement in just the club's second season. Ricketts' winning mentality and commitment to development have shaped a team that embodies resilience and relentlessness. The Foxes have earned a reputation for fighting back from deficits and thriving under pressure, leading to a highly contested Eastern Conference playoff spot.
Lineups
Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Kai Thomas (Ibrahim Covi - 46'), Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Daniel Chica; Jathan Juarez, Alenga Charles, Aryeh Miller (Jesus Ibarra - 46'), Paul Leonardi (Derek Cuevas - 69'); Facundo Canete, Jacob Evans (Glory Nzingo - 57'); Antonio Pineda (Anthony Sumo Jr. - 57').
Substitutes not used - Corey Lundeen, Andrew Pannenberg.
Huntsville City FC - Erik Lauta; Tyshawn Rose, Zach Barrett, Chris Applewhite (Kessy Coulibaly - 64'), Jordan Knight (Moises Veliz - 64'); Ethan O'Brien (Patrick Amarh - 84'), Philip Mayaka, Pep Casas; Christian Koffi (Real Gill - 63'), Damian Barker John, Maximus Ekk (Gio Miglietti - 74').
Substitutes not used - Gabriel Alonso, Ammar Delic, Isaiah Jones, Gio Miglietti, Gunner Studenhofft.
Next Game
Carolina Core FC's next match will be decided via MLS NEXT Pro Pick-Your-Opponent at a later date.
2025 MLS NEXT Pro
Carolina Core FC vs Huntsville City FC
October 5th, 2025 - Wicks Family Field (Huntsville, Alabama)
Carolina Core FC record: 8-10-10 (39 points - 8th in the Eastern Conference)
Huntsville City FC: 14-8-6 (53 points - 5th in the Eastern Conference)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Carolina Core FC 0 0 0
Huntsville City FC 2 1 3
Scoring Summary:
HCFC: Maximus Ekk (Tyshawn Rose) - 8'
HCFC: Maximus Ekk - 33'
HCFC: Real Gill (Damian Barker John) - 77'
Misconduct Summary:
HCFC: Damian Barker John (caution) - 71'
HCFC: Maximus Ekk (caution) - 72'
CCFC: Alex Sutton (caution) - 72'
CCFC: Alenga Charles (caution) - 90'+3
Referee: Calin Radosav
Assistant Referees: Joshua Belk, Ben Cuyler
Fourth Official: Wes Caouette
Weather: Sunny, 80 degrees.
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
