New York Red Bulls II (2) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary
Published on October 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
RBNY - Andy Rojas 72' (Mijahir Jiménez)
TOR - Michael Sullivan 83' (Ythallo)
RBNY - Andy Rojas 85' (Adri Mehmeti)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TOR - Tim Fortier 21'(caution)
RBNY - A idan Stokes 55' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
New York Red Bulls II 17-6-5 58 points
Toronto FC II 10-12-6 38 points
LINEUPS
NEW YORK RED BULLS II - Aidan Stokes; Juan Mina (Steven Sserwadda 79'), Juan Esteban Gutierrez Ruiz, Curtis Ofori, Matthew Dos Santos; Nate Worth (Aiden Jarvis 90+2'), Adri Mehmeti (C), Nehuén Benedetti (Ryan Scuro 46'); Dennis Nelich (Tanner Rosborough 79'), Andy Rojas, Mijahir Jiménez (Roald Mitchell 84')
Substitutes Not Used: Austin Causey, Brooklyn Schwarz, Dylan Sullivan, Benjamin Rodriguez
TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Mark Fisher (C), Stefan Kapor (Ythallo 46'), Richard Chukwu; Tim Fortier (Joshua Nugent 82'), Michael Sullivan, Antone Bossenberry (Patrick McDonald 58'); Costa Iliadis (Nathaniel Edwards 58'), Hassan Ayari, Dékwon Barrow (Jahmarie Nolan 67')
Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Micah Chisholm, Reid Fisher, Lucas Olguin
MEDIA NOTES
Michael Sullivan recorded his fifth goal contribution (four goals, one assist) of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.
- Ythallo registered his first assist and made his 50th appearance for Toronto FC II.
Toronto FC II conclude the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season with a 10W-12L-6T record (38 points), finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference.
