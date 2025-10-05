New York Red Bulls II Defeat Toronto FC II 2-1 at MSU Soccer Park on Sunday Afternoon

October 5, 2025

New York Red Bulls II News Release







The New York Red Bulls II (17-6-5, 58 pts) defeats Toronto FC II (10-12-6, 38 pts) 2-1 Sunday afternoon at MSU Soccer Park.

The home side broke the 0-0 deadlock in the 72nd minute. Just inside the midfield line, forward Mijahir Jimenez sent a long through ball into midfielder Andy Rojas. Rojas took a touch and drove a right-footed shot into the middle of the goal, giving Red Bulls II the 1-0 advantage.

Toronto equalized in the 83rd minute. Off a scrum in the box, forward Michael Sullivan slammed a rebound home, tying the match at one.

NYRB II regained the lead two minutes later. Midfielder Adri Mehmeti found Rojas, and the Costa Rican native fired from well outside the 18-yard box into the upper right of the net, pushing the home team back in front.

Rojas scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season and tallied his first career MLS NEXT Pro brace.

The Grecia, Costa Rica native is the second-youngest player in club history to score a brace at 19 years and 304 days old.

The midfielder has scored three goals in his last two matches.

Mehmeti tallied his second assist of the season.

Jimenez dished out his second assist of the season.

With his start, defender Juan Gutierrez passed current teammate Ibrahim Kasule for the fourth-most appearances in team history with his 67th appearance.

Goalkeeper Aidan Stokes recorded two saves.

With the victory, Red Bulls II secured the number one seed in the Eastern Conference for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

This is New York's second Eastern Conference regular season title since the 2016 side who won the USL Championship Eastern Conference. This is their first regular season Eastern Conference title in MLS NEXT Pro.

With the win, the New York Red Bulls II matched the 2019 team for the second-most single season wins in club history with their 17th. They also surpassed the 2019 squad with 58 points, moving into second place in club history.

New York won their 10th home match of the season and overtakes the 2019 squad for second-most single season home win in franchise history.

The home win also moves Red Bulls II passed Town FC for most wins at home in MLS NEXT Pro this season.

New York's 58 points this season, are the most points in a single season they have recorded in MLS NEXT Pro.

Red Bulls II's 68 goals scored this season are the most single season goals in Eastern Conference MLS NEXT Pro history, and is the second-most single season goals scored in MLS NEXT Pro history.

With the win, New York clinched the Northeast Division title.

Following Sunday's match, New York will be back in action at home for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with opponent, date, and time of the match to be announced at a later date.

New York Red Bulls II 2, Toronto FC II 1

2025 MLS NEXT Pro Matchday 28

Sunday, October 5, 2025 - 1:00 p.m. ET

MSU Soccer Park | Montclair, NJ

Box Score: https://www.mlsnextpro.com/competitions/mls-next-pro/2025/matches/rbnyvstor-10-05-2025/stats

Scoring Summary:

NY - Andy Rojas 4 (Jimenez) 72'

TFC - Michael Sullivan 4 (Rodrigues de Olivera) 83'

NY - Andy Rojas 5 (Mehmeti) 85'

Misconduct Summary:

TFC - Timothy Fortier (caution, foul) 21

NY - Aidan Stokes (caution, foul) 55'

New York Red Bulls II: Aidan Stokes; Juan Mina (Steven Sserwadda, 79'), Curtis Ofori, Juan Gutierrez, Matthew Dos Santos, Neuhen Beneditti (Ryan Scuro 46'), Andy Rojas, Adri Mehmeti ©, Nate Worth (Aiden Jarvis, 90+1'), Dennis Nelich (Tanner Rosborough, 79'), Mijahir Jimenez (Roald Mitchell, 84')

Unused Subs: Austin Causey, Brooklyn Schwarz, Dylan Sullivan, Benjamin Rodriguez

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 ; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 ; FOULS: 11 ; CORNER KICKS: 10 ; SAVES: 2

Toronto FC II: Adisa De Rosario; Mark Fisher ©, Richard Chukwu, Stefan Kapor (Ythallo Rodrigues de Olivera 46'), Antone Bossenberry (Patrick McDonald 58'),, Timothy Fortier (Josh Nugent 82'), Hassan Ayari, Marko Stojadinovic, Constantinos Iliadis (Nathaniel Edwards 59'), Michael Sullivan, Dekwon Barrow (Jahmarie Nolan 66')

Unused Subs: Lucas Olguin, Micah Chisholm, Reid Fisher, Shafigue Wilson

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 ; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 ; FOULS: 8 ; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 3

Referee: John Encarnacion

AR1: Eric Burton

AR2: Donald Williams

4th Official: Laszlo Sandler







