Rapids 2 Defeat Ventura County FC to Secure Third Place Standing in the Western Conference Heading into Playoffs

Colorado Rapids 2 (15-8-5, 51 pts.) defeated Ventura County FC (11-11-4, 41 pts.) in a 2-0 result in the final match of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

Colorado entered the final game of the regular season with a must-win mentality as they continued to compete to keep their standing as the number three team in the Western Conference. With Real Monarchs tied for points in the standings, Colorado needed to come away with three points to secure a top three placement.

The Rapids dominated in the first 45 minutes, controlling a lion's share of the possession and scoring opportunities. The first shot on target would come off the foot of Sam Bassett in the 17th minute, applying major pressure to goalkeeper Brady Scott.

It wouldn't be until the 29th minute that the Rapids were able to find the opening goal of the match. A save from Zackory Campagnolo started a counter attacking opportunity out of Colorado's backline. Campagnolo rolled the ball out to defender Charlie Harper who found James Cameron on an island of his own on the other side of the pitch near Ventura's box. Both Cameron and Scott found themselves competing for a lofted ball, which Cameron was able to get a head on to send the ball into the back of an empty net. The collision between the defender and the goalkeeper ended in a yellow card for Scott and Cameron's fifth goal of the season.

Colorado headed into the break with a goal advantage and 45 minutes left to keep the lead.

It was Ventura County who came out on the front foot for the second half, immediately pressuring Campagnolo and the backline. The team managed to put up two shots on goal in the first 20 minutes of the second 45, asking Colorado's keeper to make some crucial saves.

In the 63rd minute, Erik Bushey opted for two changes, bringing in leading goal scorer Mamadou Billo Diop and forward Rogelio Garcia for Josh Copeland and Noah Strellnauer. The substitutions pushed Wathuta into the midfield while Diop took his spot at the number nine position.

In the 84th minute, Ventura County found a dangerous opportunity in the box, sending a shot past Campagnolo and into the back of the net. Ultimately, the goal was called offside, keeping Colorado in contention for a third-place finish.

As the minutes ticked down, Rapids 2 found one last opportunity off the foot of substitute Antony García. Just minutes after Ventura's called off goal, Bassett took control of a loose ball in the midfield and found Cameron in between defenders. Cameron slotted a short pass to García on a run into the box and the forward finished with ease into the far corner for his fourth goal of the season.

The win secured Colorado's third place standing in the Western Conference, allowing them to host a home match in the first round of the playoffs. The team will also choose their opponent for the quarterfinals and leave the fourth place Real Monarchs with the last pick out of seeds No. 5-8 in the West.

Colorado's opponent for the first round of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs will be announced on Thursday, October 9. More information on time, location, date and ticket sales will be announced in the coming days.

Scoring Summary:

COL - James Cameron (Charlie Harper) 29'

COL - Antony García (James Cameron) 87'

Notables:

D James Cameron added his fifth goal and second assist of the season during the team's final regular season match.

Cameron has added two goals and two assists in the team's last three matches.

F Antony García scored his fourth goal of the season in the 87th minute of the match.

D Charlie Harper added his first assist of the season on Cameron's opening goal.

GK Zackory Campagnolo recorded his fourth clean sheet of the 2025 season.

D Anderson Rosa wore the captain's armband for the first time this season in today's match against Ventura County.







