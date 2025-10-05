Revolution II Close Regular Season with 5-2 Triumph over Inter Miami CF II

Published on October 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - To close the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season, New England Revolution II (14-7-7; 54 pts.) topped Inter Miami CF II (6-16-6, 25 pts.), 5-2, on Sunday afternoon at Chase Stadium. Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry recorded Revolution II's first of five goals, followed by braces from Gevork Diarbian and Liam Butts. With the victory, New England matched the team's single-season win record (14), previously set in 2023, and secures third place in the Eastern Conference ahead of the postseason.

New England opened the scoring in the 13th minute, when Fry, a Groton, Mass. native, delivered a strike into the bottom left-hand corner of the net for his 11th goal contribution (5g, 6a) of the season. MLS NEXT All-Star Cristiano Oliveira set up the play, lofting a pass into the penalty area for his first helper of the 2025 campaign. Butts, Revolution II's leading scorer, netted his first tally of the day just two minutes later, capitalizing on a feed into the penalty area from forward Marcos Dias. Dias was one of four Revolution II players who logged two assists on the day, alongside Fry, Butts, and Homegrown midfielder Eric Klein.

Dias registered his second helper with a pass to Diarbian, who blasted home his shot into the bottom-right corner of the net in the 32nd minute. The Brazilian's league-leading 13 assists and 93 key passes both set new single-season MLS NEXT Pro records. With a league-best 23 goal contributions (10g, 13a) on the season, Dias finishes his historic campaign as the only Revolution II player to reach double-digit goals and assists in a season.

Butts tallied New England's final goal of the first half in the 45th minute, blasting a close-range shot into the top of the net. With the brace, Butts surpassed Jordan Adebayo-Smith for the most goals in a Revolution II season. Butts registered a career-high six shot attempts in today's triumph to pace New England's attack. With the 4-0 lead in the opening 45 minutes, Revolution II entered halftime with a four-goal advantage for the first time in team history.

Miami pulled one back shortly into the second half, when Daniel Pinter tapped in a close-range shot past New England's goalkeeper Donovan Parisian. Parisian, a 2025 MLS first-round pick, made one save in the contest to improve his record to 8-4-3 on the season. Diarbian concluded the scoring for New England in the 52nd minute, when Fry delivered a long pass into the box for the Cranston, R.I. native, who completed his second brace of the year. Miami's Allen Obando netted a late second-half goal to cap the scoring.

Revolution II will return to action later in October for their first MLS NEXT Pro playoff match. With today's win, New England clinched third place in the Eastern Conference and will host the Conference Quarterfinal round, with the match schedule and opponent to be announced later this week.

MATCH NOTES

TEAM NOTES

After the conclusion of its final match of the 2025 regular season, New England clinches third place in the Eastern Conference at 14-7-7 with 54 points and is set to begin playoff action for the second time in the program's history in two weeks.

Today's victory saw Revolution II match the program's all-time single-season win record (14), previously set in 2023.

New England's 4-0 lead in the opening 45 minutes of the match marked the first time in Revolution II history that the team has held a four-goal advantage over its opponent at halftime.

In the all-time series between the two teams, Revolution II now owns an 8-2-0 advantage over Miami, including a four-game winning streak.

New England has taken points in 13 of its last 16 matches dating back to June 26 (10-3-3).

In the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season, 13 Revolution Academy products made their professional debut with Revolution II, the highest total of Academy players to log their first professional minutes since the team's inauguration in 2020. To date, 52 Academy players have earned their pro debut with New England's MLS NEXT Pro side.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

F Marcos Dias registered two assists in today's victory, extending his league lead to 13 assists on the year, a new MLS NEXT Pro single-season record. The Brazilian also ranks first in goal contributions (23 - 10g, 13a) and key passes (93), with the latter setting a new league record.

If Dias holds his position as the league leader in assists following the conclusion of today's 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day matches, he will automatically be named the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playmaker of the Year, a new honor awarded to the player with the most assists in the regular season. Dias will also become the first player in Revolution II history to receive a year-end MLS NEXT Pro accolade.

Revolution II was 10-1-4 this season when Dias found the scoresheet, including an unbeaten 5-0-4 when he scored.

F Liam Butts bagged a brace and tallied his team-best 13th goal of the season today, surpassing Jordan Adebayo-Smith for the most goals scored in a single campaign in team history. Revolution II improved to an undefeated 7-0-2 mark this season when Butts scored.

Butts notched a career-high six shot attempts in today's triumph.

Homegrown F Malcolm Fry posted a goal-and-assist performance to finish the season with 11 goal involvements (5g, 6a) over 16 appearances, including 13 starts.

Dias, Butts, Fry, and M Eric Klein each tallied two helpers, including secondary assists, in today's victory. Fry and Klein were two of three Homegrown Players to feature in today's Starting XI, alongside D Damario McIntosh.

M Cristiano Oliveira, a 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star, was credited with an assist on Fry's goal, his first helper of the campaign. The Somerville, Mass. native has recorded three goal contributions in his last six appearances.

M Gevork Diarbian, a Cranston, R.I. native, completed his second brace of the season after featuring on New England's MLS matchday roster last night for the first time. The Providence College graduate paced Revolution II this season in shot attempts (64) and shots on target (25).

GK Donovan Parisian, a 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, now owns an 8-4-3 record in his debut professional campaign after today's victory.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #28

New England Revolution II 5 at Inter Miami CF II 2

October 5, 2025 - Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Referee: Abdou Ndiaye

Assistant Referee: Carlos Morales-Lastra

Assistant Referee: Robert Cordrey

Fourth Official: Jade Mallea

Weather: 86 degrees and cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NE - Malcolm Fry 5 (Cristiano Oliveira 1, Liam Butts 4) 13'

NE - Liam Butts 12 (Marcos Dias 12, Eric Klein 2) 15'

NE - Gevork Diarbian 7 (Marcos Dias 13, Liam Butts 5) 32'

NE - Liam Butts 13 (Malcolm Fry 5, Eric Klein 3) 45'

MIA - Daniel Pinter (Idoh Zelter-Zubida) 48'

NE - Gevork Diarbian 8 (Malcolm Fry 6) 52'

MIA - Allen Obando (Alexander Shaw) 83'

Misconduct Summary:

MIA - Idoh Zelter-Zubida (Yellow Card) 49'

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Hesron Barry (Chris Mbai-Assem 79'), Victor Souza (c), Gabe Dahlin, Damario McIntosh (Javaun Mussenden 79'); Cristiano Oliveira, Eric Klein, Marcos Dias (Joe Buck 84'); Gevork Diarbian (Makai Wells 79'), Malcolm Fry, Liam Butts (Damorney Hutchinson 84')

Substitutes Not Used: JD Gunn, Sharod George, Michael Tsicoulias

Inter Miami CF II: Max Ponikarovsky; Cesar Abadia (c) (Samuel Basabe 46'), Daniel Sumalla, Nicholas Almeida, Alejo Ristano (Giovanni Ferraina 35'); Alexander Shaw, Santiago Morales (Preston Plambeck 90'+1), Santiago Ledesma; Daniel Pinter, Idoh Zelter-Zubida, Mateo Saja (Allen Obando 61')

Substitutes Not Used: Tyler Hall, Ricardo Montenegro, Alejandro Flores, Diego Rey, Marco Simion

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Inter Miami CF II

16 Shots 5

6 Shots (on Target) 3

5 Blocked Shots 2

1 Saves 1

8 Corner Kicks 3

1 Offsides 3

11 Fouls 13

347 (84.4%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 598 (90.1%)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 5, 2025

