Revolution II Sign Academy Midfielder Javaun Mussenden to MLS NEXT Pro Roster

Published on December 9, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II has signed midfielder Javaun Mussenden, a product of the New England Revolution Academy, to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2026 season. Mussenden, 18, becomes the 15th player to sign a professional deal with Revolution II directly from the Revolution Academy.

Mussenden ascends to the professional ranks after earning the club's 2024-25 Revolution Academy Player of the Year award in October, honoring the most outstanding amateur in New England's Pro Player Pathway. A member of the Revolution Academy's residency program since 2023, Mussenden has featured prominently at the Under-17 and Under-18 levels. In the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign, Mussenden has registered one goal and one assist across five starts with the Academy's U-18 squad.

As an amateur midfielder with Revolution II for parts of two seasons, Mussenden has tallied one goal and two assists over 26 MLS NEXT Pro appearances, including 16 starts. In October, the Dallas, Georgia native made his MLS NEXT Pro postseason debut, appearing as a late second-half substitute in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal against Chicago Fire FC II. Mussenden made his professional debut with Revolution II in August 2024.

"We're proud to see Javaun's progression through our Pro Player Pathway rewarded with his first professional contract," said Revolution Technical Director Remi Roy. "After two amateur seasons with Revolution II, this achievement is a testament to his honorable work ethic and continued development. We look forward to supporting Javaun as he takes the next step in his career and progresses at the MLS NEXT Pro level."

As the latest of 15 Revolution Academy products to enter the professional ranks via Revolution II, Mussenden joins a growing list of Academy alumni that includes Esmir Bajraktarević, Peyton Miller, Malcolm Fry, Damario McIntosh, Eric Klein, and Cristiano Oliveira. Since Revolution II's inaugural season in 2020, Mussenden is one of 52 different Academy players that have made their professional soccer debuts with New England's developmental team.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution II sign midfielder Javaun Mussenden to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2026 season on Dec. 9, 2025.

JAVAUN MUSSENDEN

Pronunciation: jah-VOHN MUSS-in-den

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: Sept. 5, 2007 (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Height: 5-10

Weight: 160

Hometown: Dallas, Ga.

Nationality: United States

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II on Dec. 9, 2025.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.