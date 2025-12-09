New York City FC MLS NEXT Pro Affiliate, New York City FC II, Announces Roster Moves for 2026

Published on December 9, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Today, New York City FC announced its roster options for their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate team, New York City FC II, ahead of the 2026 season.

Seven players have had their options exercised for 2026: Brennan Klein, Dylan McDermott, Jonathan Lopez, David Duque, Camilo Ponce, Sebastiano Musu, and Uriel Zeitz.

The Club has released five players: Collin McCamy, Piero Elias, Jack Loura, Pierce Infuso, and Eligio "Leo" Guarino.

Defender Chris Tiao is out of contract at the end of 2025, but the Club remains in discussions about his future.

The following players are under contract for the 2026 season:

Goalkeepers (3): Brennan Klein, Dylan McDermott, Mac Learned

Defenders (1): Jonathan Lopez

Midfielders (4): David Duque, Juan Camilo Ponce, Uriel Zeitz, Luka Sunjic

Forwards (1): Sebastiano Musu







