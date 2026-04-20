New York City FC II Take Down CT United FC for First Win

Published on April 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II earned their first MLS NEXT Pro win of the season with a 2-1 comeback over CT United FC. Goals from Sebastiano Musu and Elhadji Semb overturned a halftime deficit, while Mac Learned's late heroics preserved the result in Queens.

Match Recap

New York City FC II were on home soil Sunday afternoon as they hosted CT United FC.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington knew a win for his side could see them jump several places in the table.

Pilkington named a strong side for the clash and was boosted by the inclusion of several players with recent first-team experience, including Kevin Pierre, Malachi Jones, and Arnau Farnós.

A wet afternoon in Queens started at a steady pace, with CT United able to generate one or two openings in transition.

In the 14th minute, Farnós managed to turn his defender smartly before getting a shot off on goal, which was saved. Jones followed up on the rebound but also saw his effort saved.

They followed that up with a well-worked short corner routine minutes later that culminated in Farnós blazing over from the edge of the area.

Jones was proving a threat down the left, and he flashed a ball across goal that Maximo Carrizo did his best to turn goalward.

The hosts continued to dominate the game in terms of chance creation, and next it was the turn of Sebastiano Musu to flash an effort just wide of goal after Carrizo found him in space just outside the area.

Musu had a second chance minutes later. This time it was Peter Molinari who found him in space inside the area, allowing him to get a shot off.

Pilkington made a planned first-half change as Jones was replaced by Henrik Hvatum in the 32nd minute.

The deadlock was almost broken in the 37th minute when a shot from Farnós took a wicked deflection. Unfortunately for the Spaniard, it landed on the roof of the net.

Despite controlling long sections of the first half, the hosts fell behind on the stroke of halftime after Robbie Mora stole the ball high up the field and squared it to Laurie Goddard to convert.

Pilkington made one change at halftime, introducing Elhadji Semb in place of Carrizo.

Looking for a response, NYCFC II found it inside the opening minutes of the second half after substitute Semb crossed from the left for Musu to steer home.

CT United tried to reestablish their advantage promptly, but Reyniel Perdomo could not keep his effort on target. Goddard and Monis also put efforts wide of the target before the hour mark.

NYCFC II's third change of the afternoon came in the 61st minute as Cooper Flax replaced Pierre in midfield.

With the game delicately poised, the next goal felt vital, and it came for NYCFC II after impressive play from Musu allowed him to find Elhadji Semb out wide. The winger produced a brilliantly composed finish to register his first goal for NYCFC II.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 77th minute after Mora was shown a second yellow card for pulling back Musu. That advantage was short-lived, however, as Elhadji Semb was also shown a second yellow card in the 79th minute.

Pilkington's final change of the game saw Musu replaced by Jacob Arroyave in the 85th minute.

Although CT United battled willfully until the end, with their best chances arguably coming deep into stoppage time, Mac Learned was on hand to produce a brilliant reaction stop and claw the ball away from goal.

Those saves proved pivotal and helped maintain New York City FC II's advantage, confirming their first win of the MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against Toronto FC II on Friday, April 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00PM ET.







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